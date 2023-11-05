2023 NFL Week 10 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
The San Francisco 49ers (5-3) play at the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) in one of the marquee matchups of NFL Week 10 on Sunday.
The 49ers, coming off a bye, are the co-leaders of the NFC West Division with the Seattle Seahawks.
The Jaguars lead the AFC South.
The game will be at 1 p.m. ET Sunday and can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports App.
The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys resume one of the league's most storied rivalries in Texas. The game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday and can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports App.
Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 10 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.
All times ET
BYES: Chiefs, Dolphins, Eagles, Rams
THURSDAY'S GAME
Panthers @ Bears (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)
Point spread: Bears -2 (Bears favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Bears -130 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.69 total); Panthers +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined
SUNDAY'S GAMES
Colts vs. Patriots @ Frankfurt, Germany (9:30 a.m., NFL Network)
Point spread: Patriots -1 (Patriots favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Colts +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined
Saints @ Vikings (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Saints -3 (Saints favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Saints -148 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); Vikings +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41 points scored by both teams combined
49ers @ Jaguars (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: 49ers -2.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Jaguars +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
Browns @ Ravens (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Ravens -5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -228 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.39 total); Browns +185 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined
Texans @ Bengals (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Bengals -10 (Bengals favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Titans +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
Packers @ Steelers (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Steelers -3 (Steelers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Packers +136 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38 points scored by both teams combined
Titans @ Buccaneers (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Buccaneers -1.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Titans +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined
Falcons @ Cardinals (4:05 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Falcons -2.5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Cardinals +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined
Lions @ Chargers (4:05 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Lions -1 (Lions favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: Lions -117 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.55 total); Chargers -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined
Giants @ Cowboys (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Cowboys -10 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $1 total); Giants +375 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined
Commanders @ Seahawks (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Seahawks -6 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -271 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.69 total); Commanders +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
Jets @ Raiders (8:20 p.m., NBC)
Point spread: Jets -2.5 (Jets favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Jets -141 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.09 total); Raiders +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 36 points scored by both teams combined
MONDAY'S GAME
Broncos @ Bills (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)
Point spread: Bills -8 (Bills favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Bills -426 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.35 total); Broncos +325 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined
-
2023 NFL Defense Rankings: Team Pass and Rush Stats
Bears, Montez Sweat agree to 4-year, $105M extension
Cowboys-Eagles preview: Analysis, predictions on the weekend's best NFL game
-
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers at Breeders' Cup: 'The goal for me is to come back this year'
'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's favorite bets for Cowboys-Eagles, Dolphins-Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins: Prediction, odds, picks
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: We have 'every piece' to be great
NFL Week 9 odds, predictions, best bets, including Chiefs, Bengals to win big
2023 Top 10 NFL quarterbacks: Ranking the best QBs after Patrick Mahomes
-
2023 NFL Defense Rankings: Team Pass and Rush Stats
Bears, Montez Sweat agree to 4-year, $105M extension
Cowboys-Eagles preview: Analysis, predictions on the weekend's best NFL game
-
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers at Breeders' Cup: 'The goal for me is to come back this year'
'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's favorite bets for Cowboys-Eagles, Dolphins-Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins: Prediction, odds, picks
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: We have 'every piece' to be great
NFL Week 9 odds, predictions, best bets, including Chiefs, Bengals to win big
2023 Top 10 NFL quarterbacks: Ranking the best QBs after Patrick Mahomes