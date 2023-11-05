National Football League
2023 NFL Week 10 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
Published Nov. 5, 2023 9:15 p.m. ET

The San Francisco 49ers (5-3) play at the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) in one of the marquee matchups of NFL Week 10 on Sunday.

The 49ers, coming off a bye, are the co-leaders of the NFC West Division with the Seattle Seahawks

The Jaguars lead the AFC South.

The game will be at 1 p.m. ET Sunday and can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys resume one of the league's most storied rivalries in Texas. The game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday and can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 10 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

All times ET

BYES: Chiefs, Dolphins, Eagles, Rams

THURSDAY'S GAME

Panthers @ Bears (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Bears -2 (Bears favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Bears -130 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.69 total); Panthers +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 1:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Carolina Panthers
CAR
Chicago Bears
CHI

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Colts vs. Patriots @ Frankfurt, Germany (9:30 a.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Patriots -1 (Patriots favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Colts +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 2:30 PM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Indianapolis Colts
IND
New England Patriots
NE

Saints @ Vikings (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Saints -3 (Saints favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Saints -148 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); Vikings +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New Orleans Saints
NO
Minnesota Vikings
MIN

49ers @ Jaguars (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: 49ers -2.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Jaguars +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
San Francisco 49ers
SF
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

Browns @ Ravens (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Ravens -5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -228 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.39 total); Browns +185 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Baltimore Ravens
BAL

Texans @ Bengals (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -10 (Bengals favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Titans +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Texans
HOU
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

Packers @ Steelers (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -3 (Steelers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Packers +136 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Green Bay Packers
GB
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT

Titans @ Buccaneers (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Buccaneers -1.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Titans +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB

Falcons @ Cardinals (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Falcons -2.5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Cardinals +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI

Lions @ Chargers (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Lions -1 (Lions favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: Lions -117 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.55 total); Chargers -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Detroit Lions
DET
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC

Giants @ Cowboys (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Cowboys -10 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $1 total); Giants +375 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Giants
NYG
Dallas Cowboys
DAL

Commanders @ Seahawks (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Seahawks -6 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -271 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.69 total); Commanders +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington Commanders
WAS
Seattle Seahawks
SEA

Jets @ Raiders (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Jets -2.5 (Jets favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Jets -141 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.09 total); Raiders +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 36 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
Las Vegas Raiders
LV

MONDAY'S GAME

Broncos @ Bills (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)

Point spread: Bills -8 (Bills favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Bills -426 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.35 total); Broncos +325 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 1:15 AM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Denver Broncos
DEN
Buffalo Bills
BUF
