National Football League 2023 NFL Week 10 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game Published Nov. 5, 2023 9:15 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The San Francisco 49ers (5-3) play at the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) in one of the marquee matchups of NFL Week 10 on Sunday.

The 49ers, coming off a bye, are the co-leaders of the NFC West Division with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Jaguars lead the AFC South.

The game will be at 1 p.m. ET Sunday and can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

ADVERTISEMENT

The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys resume one of the league's most storied rivalries in Texas. The game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday and can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 10 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

All times ET

BYES: Chiefs, Dolphins, Eagles, Rams

THURSDAY'S GAME

Panthers @ Bears (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Bears -2 (Bears favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Bears -130 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.69 total); Panthers +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Josh Dobbs reflects on being traded to the Vikings, leading them to a win

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Colts vs. Patriots @ Frankfurt, Germany (9:30 a.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Patriots -1 (Patriots favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Colts +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Saints @ Vikings (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Saints -3 (Saints favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Saints -148 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); Vikings +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

49ers @ Jaguars (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: 49ers -2.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Jaguars +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Browns @ Ravens (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Ravens -5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -228 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.39 total); Browns +185 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Texans @ Bengals (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -10 (Bengals favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Titans +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Packers @ Steelers (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -3 (Steelers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Packers cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Packers +136 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

Titans @ Buccaneers (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Buccaneers -1.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Titans +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Falcons @ Cardinals (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Falcons -2.5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Cardinals +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Lions @ Chargers (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Lions -1 (Lions favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Chargers cover)

Moneyline: Lions -117 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.55 total); Chargers -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Giants @ Cowboys (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Cowboys -10 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $1 total); Giants +375 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Commanders @ Seahawks (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Seahawks -6 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -271 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.69 total); Commanders +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Jets @ Raiders (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Jets -2.5 (Jets favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Jets -141 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.09 total); Raiders +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 36 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY'S GAME

Broncos @ Bills (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)

Point spread: Bills -8 (Bills favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Bills -426 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.35 total); Broncos +325 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

share