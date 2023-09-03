2023 NFL odds: Will Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud tally more passing yards?
Like it or not, quarterbacks Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers and C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans will be forever linked after being the top two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
But if history is any indication, one likely will be more successful in the NFL — look at Peyton Manning and Ryan Leaf in 1998, Tim Couch and Donovan McNabb in 1999, Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III in 2012, and Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson in 2021.
RELATED: NFL Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks for all 32 teams
A popular wager is often for Rookie of the Year, but since Young and Stroud were the top picks, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering an intriguing match wager: Who will throw for the most yards this season?
Here are the current odds:
Bryce Young: -134 (bet $10 to win $17.46 total)
C.J. Stroud: +104 (bet $10 to win $20.40 total)
Here are a few statistics to consider:
- The Panthers — with Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker sharing time — threw for 2,996 yards last season.
- The Texans — with Davis Mills getting a majority of the snaps — threw for 3,344 yards last season.
- Young, the No. 1 pick, was 245-for-380 passing (64.5%) for 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions last season at Alabama.
- Stroud, the No. 2 pick, was 258-for-389 passing (66.3%) for 3,688 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions last season at Ohio State.
On an edition of "The Carton Show," former Pro Bowl cornerback Antonio Cromartie said that Young gets his vote as the best rookie QB entering this season, above Stroud and Indianapolis' Anthony Richardson.
"He knows how to throw the ball inside the pocket, he knows how to throw the ball outside the pocket. … Bryce Young can make every single throw. The touch and the velocity he can put on the ball, and his football IQ is very high. I love the way he plays."
Who do you have in this head-to-head wager? Follow FOX Sports as Young and Stroud play their rookie seasons in the NFL.
