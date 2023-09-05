2023 NFL odds: Should bettors fade Aaron Rodgers, Jets as 'Hard Knocks' team?
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are the latest team to star on HBO's "Hard Knocks," and based on social media reaction, football fans and TV junkies are really digging the series.
However, when it comes to bettors, they might want to beware of backing NYJ — especially when it comes to Super Bowl futures.
Dating back to 2021, the last four teams to be featured on "Hard Knocks" were the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions. And of that illustrious bunch of camera-ready NFL squads, none won the Super Bowl in the season following their appearance on the show.
Oddly enough, this hasn't deterred bettors from throwing money at the Jets.
"[There's] one constant: The featured team generates a lot of business for sportsbooks," wrote FOX Sports Betting Analyst Patrick Everson.
Everson goes on to note that the Lions, one of 2022's featured squads, ended up finishing with a 9-8 straight-up record and a 12-5 record against the spread (ATS).
In that same vein, as the in-season team in 2021, the Colts finished their year 10-7 ATS and 9-8 straight up.
The Cowboys, on the other hand, were featured as the training camp team in 2021. Big D went on to go 12-5 SU and 13-4 against the spread. Dallas even secured itself a date in a wild-card matchup against the Niners, which ended in a 23-17 loss.
The Cardinals, though, had the worst fate of this group. Their edition of the show premiered November 2022, and most bettors and fans can recall how spectacular of a failure last season was for AZ. The Cards went 4-13 SU, 8-9 ATS and QB Kyler Murray's year was riddled with contract negotiation tensions and injuries.
How will destiny unfold for Rodgers & Co.? Will they hoist a Super Bowl trophy at the end of the season, allowing bettors to cash in those Jets +1800 futures tickets? Or will they — like recent teams (save for Arizona) — be a sure bet to cover the spread and a lock on the moneyline?
According to Undisputed panelist Keyshawn Johnson, who played for the Jets from 1996-1999, Gang Green has success in its immediate future.
"[Rodgers] reunited with [Nathaniel] Hackett," he said. "They have a defense that's lights out. They have a defense they say is ‘Sauce everywhere.'
"When you've got a quarterback with a head coach that has a defensive mind, you don't need Aaron Rodgers to throw for 5,000 yards."
Skip Bayless isn't as optimistic.
"Aaron's playoff record is 7-9 since his lone Super Bowl 13 years ago," Bayless said. "That's why I call him the most overhyped player in NFL history.
"I have a feeling it's going to be a long fall for the Jets. ... What if the only thing they win is ‘Hard Knocks?'"
Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the NFL season unfolds!
