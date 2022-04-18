National Football League NFL odds: Lines on Kyler Murray's next team, from Eagles to Seahawks 7 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL Draft is around the corner, and Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray still has not signed a new contract with the organization. Should this signal to fans and gamblers that we've seen Murray in a Cardinals jersey for the last time?

Perhaps yes. According to reports, without a new contract, Murray is not expected to suit up for AZ next season.

Just a few days before February's Super Bowl — a game in which, at the beginning of the season, the Cardinals were one of the betting favorites to play — Murray unfollowed Arizona's social media accounts. Additionally, he removed images of himself wearing the team's jersey. Weeks later, his agent released a letter expressing Murray's desire to remain a Cardinal.

This latest news, however, prompted FOX Bet oddsmakers to post hypothetical odds on where Kyler could start next season. Let's take a look at the odds.

ODDS ON KYLER MURRAY'S NEXT TEAM*

Arizona: -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)

Philadelphia: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Carolina: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Houston: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Seattle: +1000 (bet $10 to win$110 total)

*Odds as of 4/18/2022

While reports suggest Murray won't play for Arizona without a new contract, FOX Bet sports trader Dylan Brossman said "we are confident the Cardinals won't let him go." That confidence is reflected in FOX Bet listing Arizona with the best, non-actionable odds to retain their QB at -400.

Philadelphia has the next-best odds at +600. However, the Eagles were emphatic about being all-in on Jalen Hurts as their QB1 as recently as a few weeks ago. This probably means that Philly is an unlikely destination for the 2019 No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma. But you can never say never in the NFL.

The Panthers and the Texans have the third- and fourth-best odds to snag Kyler from the Cards. Since both those teams' quarterback situations are in flux, Kyler playing for Carolina or Houston could give these franchises the stability at quarterback that eluded them last season.

Seattle is another squad pining to fill its starting quarterback role. They have yet to find a worthy replacement after trading Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson to Denver. While the Seahawks have the longest odds on the list at +1000, might Murray strike gold in the Emerald City as its new leading man?

Finally, we'd be remiss to not mention that there's always a possibility Kyler Murray could return to action next season wearing a baseball uniform instead of football cleats and pads. Murray was drafted ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics in 2018, and they still own his rights.

FOX Bet's most recent hypothetical odds don't list MLB as a possible landing spot, but FOX Bet commercial manager Jacob Blangsted-Barnor did mention a noteworthy fact.

"Under the worst-case scenario, he could retire from football and go back to baseball," the oddsmaker explained.

And since this NFL offseason has reminded bettors to expect the unexpected, it wouldn't hurt to leave a space for Kyler Quits NFL for MLB on your bingo card.

So are you banking on Murray to suit up for Arizona again next season, or do you think his contract stalemate will force him out of Phoenix and maybe even out of the NFL? Stay tuned as the situation unfolds!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

