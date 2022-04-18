National Football League
NFL odds: Lines on Kyler Murray's next team, from Eagles to Seahawks NFL odds: Lines on Kyler Murray's next team, from Eagles to Seahawks
National Football League

NFL odds: Lines on Kyler Murray's next team, from Eagles to Seahawks

7 mins ago

The NFL Draft is around the corner, and Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray still has not signed a new contract with the organization. Should this signal to fans and gamblers that we've seen Murray in a Cardinals jersey for the last time?

Perhaps yes. According to reports, without a new contract, Murray is not expected to suit up for AZ next season.

Just a few days before February's Super Bowl — a game in which, at the beginning of the season, the Cardinals were one of the betting favorites to play — Murray unfollowed Arizona's social media accounts. Additionally, he removed images of himself wearing the team's jersey. Weeks later, his agent released a letter expressing Murray's desire to remain a Cardinal. 

This latest news, however, prompted FOX Bet oddsmakers to post hypothetical odds on where Kyler could start next season. Let's take a look at the odds.

ODDS ON KYLER MURRAY'S NEXT TEAM*

Arizona: -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)
Philadelphia: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Carolina: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Houston: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Seattle: +1000 (bet $10 to win$110 total)

*Odds as of 4/18/2022

While reports suggest Murray won't play for Arizona without a new contract, FOX Bet sports trader Dylan Brossman said "we are confident the Cardinals won't let him go." That confidence is reflected in FOX Bet listing Arizona with the best, non-actionable odds to retain their QB at -400.

Philadelphia has the next-best odds at +600. However, the Eagles were emphatic about being all-in on Jalen Hurts as their QB1 as recently as a few weeks ago. This probably means that Philly is an unlikely destination for the 2019 No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma. But you can never say never in the NFL. 

The Panthers and the Texans have the third- and fourth-best odds to snag Kyler from the Cards. Since both those teams' quarterback situations are in flux, Kyler playing for Carolina or Houston could give these franchises the stability at quarterback that eluded them last season.

Seattle is another squad pining to fill its starting quarterback role. They have yet to find a worthy replacement after trading Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson to Denver. While the Seahawks have the longest odds on the list at +1000, might Murray strike gold in the Emerald City as its new leading man? 

Finally, we'd be remiss to not mention that there's always a possibility Kyler Murray could return to action next season wearing a baseball uniform instead of football cleats and pads. Murray was drafted ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics in 2018, and they still own his rights. 

FOX Bet's most recent hypothetical odds don't list MLB as a possible landing spot, but FOX Bet commercial manager Jacob Blangsted-Barnor did mention a noteworthy fact.

"Under the worst-case scenario, he could retire from football and go back to baseball," the oddsmaker explained. 

And since this NFL offseason has reminded bettors to expect the unexpected, it wouldn't hurt to leave a space for Kyler Quits NFL for MLB on your bingo card.

So are you banking on Murray to suit up for Arizona again next season, or do you think his contract stalemate will force him out of Phoenix and maybe even out of the NFL? Stay tuned as the situation unfolds!

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL Offseason Tracker: Denzel Ward makes history with Browns
National Football League

NFL Offseason Tracker: Denzel Ward makes history with Browns

25 mins ago
Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin sit out offseason programs
National Football League

Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin sit out offseason programs

57 mins ago
Can the Saints find a new star receiver in the NFL Draft?
New Orleans Saints

Can the Saints find a new star receiver in the NFL Draft?

20 hours ago
Can Giants find edge help in NFL Draft?
National Football League

Can Giants find edge help in NFL Draft?

23 hours ago
Ohio State honors former QB Dwayne Haskins at spring game
Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State honors former QB Dwayne Haskins at spring game

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB StandingsWWE Videos WWE VideosMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes