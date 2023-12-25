National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Is Christian McCaffrey the 2023 NFL MVP? Odds, predictions Published Dec. 25, 2023 9:53 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy is the heavy favorite to win the NFL MVP (-250 at FanDuel Sportsbook), and his biggest challenger is Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (+450 at FDS).

However, there is a third star who is garnering attention for MVP, and he'll be on the same field with Purdy and Jackson on Monday night: San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey.

The Ravens and 49ers meet in a Christmas showdown on Monday Night Football, a game that should be pivotal in the MVP race.

RELATED: Tom Brady: Christian McCaffrey should be MVP favorite

McCaffrey is +1300 to win the award, but has the support of two teammates, as well as a retired star who knows a thing or two (or three) about winning the MVP.

Future FOX Sports NFL analyst Tom Brady , a three-time NFL MVP, talked about the MVP race on a recent episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast.

A guest on that episode? McCaffrey.

"He is definitely in my mind the MVP favorite," Brady said, "and according to his quarterback too, Brock Purdy, who says some amazing things about him."

Tom Brady endorses 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey for NFL MVP

Tight end George Kittle said McCaffrey deserves the award.

"If you want a best quarterback award, make a best quarterback award," Kittle said. "Let's keep the MVP for the most valuable player."

Purdy even threw his support behind McCaffrey.

"He catches the ball, he makes guys miss, he can go up against safeties and linebackers and make them miss and stuff in the pass game," Purdy said. "And then he scores touchdowns. His stats are crazy. So, he’s definitely a valued player and I think the most valued player."

Of course, McCaffrey said Purdy is the MVP.

"I don't get into all the award stuff, but to your point, I just think even being in the conversation is an honor," McCaffrey said of Brady's podcast.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd, host of The Herd, pointed out McCaffrey has six games with more than 100 yards rushing and 20 total touchdowns this season.

"I think he's one of the best running backs in league history — up there with Walter Payton, Barry Sanders," Cowherd said "He's having a remarkable year. I think McCaffrey would be my MVP. "

Why Christian McCaffrey has a serious case for this season's MVP award

LeSean McCoy and Joy Taylor debated the MVP merits of Purdy and McCaffrey on "Speak."

McCoy, a former NFL running back, said McCaffrey deserves the award for his versatility running and catching the football.

"I do think that Brock Purdy is super valuable, but to be the MVP? It's Christian McCaffrey," McCoy said.

Taylor suggested creating an award for best quarterback, freeing up the MVP for best player regardless of position.

"Nobody has been great all season long, so when it comes to this MVP conversation, let's just settle it right now," she said. "They're going to give it to the best quarterback on the best team."

The Offensive Player of the Year, awarded to the player deemed to have had the most outstanding season, began in 1972.

Running backs have won the award 26 times, six more times than quarterbacks.

McCaffrey has the shortest odds at -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total) to win OPOY.

Purdy is tied for fourth with Eagles receiver A.J. Brown for OPOY at +7500.

Who are you backing for NFL MVP? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

