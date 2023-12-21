National Football League Tom Brady says 49ers' Christian McCaffrey should be MVP favorite Updated Dec. 21, 2023 3:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The endorsements for Christian McCaffrey to win MVP keep coming in, and one of the latest could be his most noteworthy yet.

Future FOX Sports NFL analyst Tom Brady shared that he would vote for the 49ers running back to win the prestigious award on the most recent episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast, in which the 49ers running back was a guest. As Brady recalled McCaffrey's performance in the 2016 Rose Bowl (where the then-Stanford running back had 368 all-purpose yards), he explained that the 49ers star is continuing to do that, but is now performing at a higher level and playing a pivotal role in San Francisco's 11-3 season.

"He was a dynamic player then. He is a dynamic player now," Brady said. "I think all of what he's done this year is a lot of what he's done in the past. It's a different team with some different opportunities and they've been really dynamic on offense.

"So, he is definitely in my mind the MVP favorite and according to his quarterback too, Brock Purdy, who says some amazing things about him."

ADVERTISEMENT

As Brady mentioned, Purdy stated that McCaffrey should win MVP following the 49ers' dominant win over the Cardinals in Week 15. McCaffrey scored three touchdowns in the 45-29 win, leading the team in rushing and receiving as well.

Did Brock Purdy lock up the MVP award after 49ers' victory over Cardinals?

Purdy became the betting favorite to win the MVP award after Sunday's game. The second-year quarterback threw for four touchdowns in the win over the Cardinals, moving into second place in the league in passing yards (3,795) and into the lead for passing touchdowns (29). He also leads the league in passer rating (119.0) and yards per attempt (9.9), with the former being just 3.5 points shy of the best mark in NFL history, while the latter is tied for the most yards per attempt in the Super Bowl era.

Purdy's position also gives him a bit of an edge over McCaffrey to win the award, even though the running back leads the league in rushing (1,292), yards from scrimmage (1,801) and is tied for the most rushing and receiving touchdowns (20). A quarterback has won MVP in every season since 2012, when Adrian Peterson took home the trophy.

In addition to having a tough time getting MVP recognition, some of the game's top running backs struggled to secure long-term deals this past offseason. As Brady asked McCaffrey if winning MVP would be "pretty nice" after the offseason running backs had, the 49ers star recognized that there could be a possible vindication for the importance of running backs if he were to win the award.

"I don't get into all the award stuff, but to your point, I just think even being in the conversation is an honor — specifically for that reason and the timing of it with running backs and some of the stuff," McCaffrey said. "I think when you look at the history of the NFL and running backs and where we're at now, every position other than a couple at some point has kind of had their dips as far as the market goes. Part of it is just fighting against the franchise tag and fighting against different things going on around the league.

"But, you know, I don't know if that's why it feels good. It does feel good. Obviously, there's still a lot of football left and that's really where my mind's at. But it's cool to see a lot of the other running backs who are having a lot of success as well. … I look at guys around the league who are continuing to have success and that motivates me and continues to push me to compete with them. But also, at the same time, it's great for the position."

Tom Brady endorses 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey for NFL MVP

Brady, who won three MVPs in addition to his seven Super Bowl titles, explained that he preferred winning the Lombardi Trophy to MVP because "accepting a Super Bowl ring with all the people that played a part of that." When Brady told McCaffrey that he has an MVP vote this year, the 49ers running back had a similar team-first response to what Brady said about winning the award.

"Well, vote for Brock, man. That guy deserves it," McCaffrey told Brady. "I know, obviously you respect that. He's been unbelievable for this team and I hate when I hear people say anything negative, ‘Oh, he's just a system quarterback.' Everyone's a system quarterback. That's part of what being a quarterback is in my eyes.

"I don't know much about the position. I try to stay in my lane and just try to get open and block and do all the other things. But when you play within a system, that's about all you can ask for. Occasionally you make the plays outside of the X's and O's — and that's all he's done all year. So he gets my vote."

share