National Football League 'He does everything': Brock Purdy states teammate Christian McCaffrey should win MVP Updated Dec. 18, 2023 2:36 p.m. ET

Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey both put on MVP-worthy performances in the 49ers' 45-29 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. However, the player who became the MVP favorite following Sunday's game believes the other one should get the award.

Purdy stated that McCaffrey is the player who is more worthy of the award after the running back scored three total touchdowns in Sunday's win.

"Dude, I think Christian should be the MVP," the 49ers quarterback told reporters when asked if he could state the running back's case for the award. "I really do believe that. He does everything for us – runs the ball well, can catch it. He does everything. So, in my eyes, that's an MVP."

McCaffrey had an incredible performance on Sunday, even by his standards. The running back rushed for 115 yards on 6.4 yards per carry and had a team-high five receptions for 72 yards. In the midst of all of that, McCaffrey also briefly left the game in the second quarter when he suffered a knee injury.

In total, McCaffrey had 187 yards from scrimmage on Sunday. As he fought for extra yards through numerous carries after getting banged up, Purdy said that McCaffrey "sets the standard, and we follow his lead."

"When he does it, it always sort of blows my mind," Purdy said on McCaffrey's ability to get extra yards. "At the same time, I'm like, 'That's Christian.' He's done that time and time again. To see him continue to do that and then get back in the huddle, go run a route, catch the ball and get explosive … it's like dude, this is crazy. So, definitely thankful and blessed to be playing with him."

While Sunday was arguably McCaffrey's best performance of the season, it also wasn't too far off from the standard he has set this season. The 49ers improved to 11-3 with the win, which marked the 11th time this season McCaffrey had at least 100 total yards from scrimmage in a game, tying Roger Craig for the most in a season in franchise history. With his one rushing score and two receiving touchdowns, McCaffrey also tied Marshall Faulk for the most games with at least one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown in NFL history with 15.

McCaffrey's performance on Sunday followed a similar monster performance he had against the Cardinals in Week 4, when he rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 71 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. His seven total touchdowns against the Cardinals this season are the most against one team in the Super Bowl era.

McCaffrey downplayed those numbers after the game.

"Sometimes it's just the way it goes," McCaffrey said. "You don't really know what games you're going to have big games."

Following Sunday's game, McCaffrey leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,292) and yards from scrimmage (1,801). He's also tied for the league lead for the most rushing and receiving touchdowns with 20.

49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams agreed with Purdy's assessment of McCaffrey, speaking to reporters alongside the star running back. But he also gave the 49ers quarterback his fair share of love, too.

"We got the best running back in the NFL, so for him to get MVP consideration, I think that's his just due," Williams said. "And same way with Brock. Brock has been playing his butt off. ... I couldn't be more proud of both of these guys ... and I mean, who cares, as long as we can bring that (Lombardi) trophy back to Santa Clara. That's all I'm worried about."

Did Brock Purdy lock up the MVP award after 49ers' victory over the Cardinals?

Despite the 49ers' praise for McCaffrey after another strong performance, Purdy moved into the lead as the betting favorite to win MVP. Purdy's odds moved to -200, while McCaffrey's odds improved, but he's only tied for the sixth-best odds at +6000.

Purdy similarly put up big numbers in the 49ers' win on Sunday. He completed 16 of 25 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns, even though he was also briefly knocked out of the game in the second quarter. Following Sunday's slate of games, Purdy ranks second in the NFL in passing yards (3,795) and is the league-leader in passing touchdowns (29) and passer rating (119.0). Purdy's 9.9 yards per attempt is tied for the most in the Super Bowl era, while his passer rating is just 3.5 points shy of the best mark in NFL history.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan pleaded the fifth on having to pick which one of his two offensive stars is more deserving to win MVP when asked about it last week. He took a similar stance following the 49ers' win on Sunday.

"I don't have to differentiate, thank goodness," Shanahan said. "But I've been around a couple MVPs probably in my career and ... this is the most obvious thing to me. I might be biased being on their team, but I don't think so."





