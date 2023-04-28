National Football League 2023 NFL Draft by the numbers: Overview of historic first round Updated Apr. 28, 2023 5:07 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is over and it was one for the ages. Thursday's action featured seven trades, lots of surprises, and tons of eye-opening moves across the league in the first NFL draft ever held in Kansas City. Maybe the biggest surprise of the night was Kentucky Wildcat quarterback Will Levis not going in the first round, despite a plethora of chatter around him entering the week.

Additionally, we saw two running backs go in the first round and four wide receivers selected as well. FOX Sports Research provided an overview of how historic this first round was, listing several nuggets below that we thought were noteworthy.

