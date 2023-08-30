National Football League 2023 NFC East Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks Published Aug. 30, 2023 12:04 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!

Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.

Who in the NFC East can eclipse their win total this season?

Check below to see how our FOX Sports talent sees the division playing out this season.

Dallas Cowboys

Over/Under: 9.5

Prediction: It’s going to be an uncomfortable offseason in Dallas if this Cowboys team can’t manage better than 9-8. Yes, the schedule looks tougher than last year, but this is also a better overall roster than the 2022 version, which managed a 12-5 record. Their defense is loaded, and their front office has done a better job of putting talent around Dak Prescott. The Cowboys figure to be one of the NFC’s elite squads, and there are no excuses if they can’t play like it. They don’t have to improve upon last year’s record, but anything less than 10 or 11 wins would be a disappointment. — David Helman

New York Giants

Over/Under: 7.5

Prediction: The Giants are only favored in three of their first 10 games, and the schedule is rigorous. Back-to-back road games against the Dolphins and Bills, and then three straight on the road in November, compounded by the late Week 13 bye, sets the Giants up for a difficult season. If they’re trying to get into the playoffs, they’ll have to do so in New Orleans, in Philadelphia, then a layup against the (likely) tanking Rams, and then another game against the Eagles. New York was 8-4-1 in games decided by a touchdown or less. Is that going to happen again? They were just 2-7 against playoff teams last year. Sell your stock. — Jason McIntyre

Philadelphia Eagles

Over/Under: 11.5

Prediction: Philadelphia played a cushy schedule last year, A.J. Brown was one of the best off-season additions of 2022 and the Eagles went 14-3 before suffering a narrow Super Bowl defeat to Patrick Mahomes. Losing both coordinators, two linebackers, and facing a much more difficult schedule after the first five weeks, the Eagles are probably more in line to be an 11-win team this year. Even if they’re close to as healthy as last year, getting to 12 wins and clearing 11.5 will be difficult. This is one of those Under or Pass bets for me. — Jason McIntyre

Washington Commanders

Over/Under: 6.5

Prediction: The value on Commanders Under 6.5 wins has been depleted. Sharp bettors got on Under 6.5 at +110, even money and -110, to the extent that Under 6.5 is now at least a -125 favorite. Some sportsbooks are out to -135. So Under 6.5 isn’t a value play at this point — the best odds are long gone. And it’s understandable why the price has moved so much. Professional bettor Adam Chernoff rightly noted that Washington has a brutal schedule early and late in the season. Still, with the Under value dried up, I’ll follow sharp player Randy McKay’s advice and grudgingly take Over 6.5 (+115). But the Under won’t surprise me at all. — Patrick Everson

