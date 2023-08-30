National Football League 2023 AFC South Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks Published Aug. 30, 2023 5:00 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!

Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.

Who in the AFC South can eclipse their win total this season?

Check below to see how our FOX Sports talent sees the division playing out this season.

Houston Texans

Over/Under: 6.5

Prediction: The Houston Texans hit reset on the franchise with the hiring of coach DeMeco Ryans and some front office shuffling. The Texans drafted C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick and then traded back up to three for Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson. Those are two core pieces they desperately needed. This team is short on talent, and we will see that every Sunday. Stroud has looked good at times this preseason, and he will flash that magic throughout the season but will show himself to be a rookie. The defense doesn't have many game-wreckers but will be a well-coached unit with Ryans running the show. Unfortunately, that is not enough for the Texans to win at least seven games. — Geoff Schwartz

Jacksonville Jaguars

Over/Under: 9.5

Prediction: The Jaguars Over their win total is my favorite win total wager heading into the 2023 season. Jacksonville won nine games last season in the first season of the Trevor Lawrence-Doug Pederson pairing. We see quarterbacks (and their teams) often make huge jumps in Year 2. Yes, Lawrence is heading into his third NFL season, but we need to toss his rookie year because of his poor coaching situation. The Jaguars have an improved roster, adding players like Calvin Ridley and Anton Harrison to the offense which should help Lawrence skyrocket into the conversation as a Tier 1 quarterback. — Geoff Schwartz

Indianapolis Colts

Over/Under: 6.5

Prediction: I believe Anthony Richardson will be an excellent NFL quarterback, but just not this season. The offense is going to be heavy RPO and run-based which lets me know they are easing Richardson into the NFL. It’s the proper approach for a quarterback who has a season's worth of college reps. The Colts may be without Jonathan Taylor for some portion of the season and their offensive line is good not great. Indianapolis was 26th in scoring defense last season, and I do expect them to play better this season. They have talent at all three levels, and we know defense goes up and down every season. All in all, these wagers are mostly about quarterback play, and I think Richardson isn’t good enough yet to win seven games in his first season. — Geoff Schwartz

Tennessee Titans

Over/Under: 7.5

Prediction: I’d love to play football for Mike Vrabel. I love watching Mike Vrabel’s teams play football. However, this Mike Vrabel team is not going to be good this season. The Titans quarterback room is bad. Ryan Tannehill is not getting any younger, Malik Willis struggled big time last season and Will Levis is a rookie. To make any issues at quarterback worse is their offensive line, which is easily bottom five in the NFL right now. The Titans defense will be good, but we saw last season what happened to the defense when the offense couldn’t keep pace. — Geoff Schwartz

