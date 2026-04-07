2026 NFL Draft Odds: Who Will Be First Receiver, Cornerback Selected?

Among NFL Draft betting markets are spots like No. 1 Draft pick, Mr. Irrelevant and the number of players to be drafted at each position in the first round.

Another market that might interest bettors is which player will come off the board first at each position.

Let's take a look at the players that could end up being the first wide receiver, offensive lineman and cornerback drafted.

Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 9.

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First wide receiver selected

Carnell Tate (Ohio State): -290 (bet $10 to win $13.45 total)

Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State): +285 (bet $10 to win $38.50 total)

Makai Lemon (USC): +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana): +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Denzel Boston (Washington): +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

KC Concepción (Texas A&M): +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Chris Brazzell II (Tennessee): +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Zachariah Branch (Georgia): +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

What to know: During the 2025 season, Carnell Tate had 51 receptions, 875 yards and nine touchdowns for the Buckeyes, making him one of the most impactful wide receivers in college football. Now, he's got the shortest odds to be the first wideout selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. In fact, FOX Sports "First Things First" co-host Nick Wright has Tate being the first WR selected in his most recent mock draft. "Malik Nabers is coming off the [ACL] injury," he wrote. "Even with Nabers, [the Giants] don't have a surefire No. 2 [wide receiver]." If the G-Men snag Tate at No. 5, based on Wright's projection, he'd be the first WR off the board.

First OL selected:

Francis Mauigoa (Miami): -285 (bet $10 to win $13.51 total)

Monroe Freeling (Georgia): +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Spencer Fano (Utah): +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Kadyn Proctor (Alabama): +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Olaivavega Ioane (Penn State): +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Blake Miller (Clemson): +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Caleb Lomu (Utah): +18000 (bet $10 to win $1,810 total)

Max Iheanachor (Arizona State): +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

What to know: When it comes to offensive linemen, Wright predicts that Francis Mauigoa will be the first one selected, projecting the Browns to grab him with pick No. 6. "[Cleveland's] a team that, on offense, needs a bit of everything," he explained. "Maybe they go get the No. 1 tackle in the draft?" FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz is on the same page, except he's got the 6-foot-6 Hurricane going fifth to the Giants. "Tough decision … but I think the Giants will take the player who can help Jaxson Dart immediately," Schwartz noted. "Mauigoa may end up inside at guard, but he’s going to be excellent wherever he plays."

First cornerback drafted:

Mansoor Delane (LSU): -240 (bet $10 to win $14.17 total)

Jermod McCoy (Tennessee): +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Avieon Terrell (Clemson): +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Brandon Cisse (South Carolina): +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Colton Hood (Tennessee): +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

D'Angelo Ponds (Indiana): +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

What to know: Mansoor Delane is one of the top prospects in 2026 after making a name for himself at LSU. In 2025, he had 11 passes defended and two interceptions. However, he began his college career at Virginia Tech in 2022. In his last year with the Hokies in 2024, Delane had seven passes defended and four interceptions. "They have a glaring need at cornerback following the trade of Trent McDuffie and losing Jaylen Watson in free agency," FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt wrote about the Chiefs drafting Delane with the ninth pick, which would make him the first corner to be called. "This is too obvious of a selection. I think Delane is the top corner in the draft as well."