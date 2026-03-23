National Football League
2026 NFL Draft Odds: Which Position Will Be the Next Mr. Irrelevant?
National Football League

2026 NFL Draft Odds: Which Position Will Be the Next Mr. Irrelevant?

Published Mar. 23, 2026 3:44 p.m. ET

Bookmakers get creative when it comes to odds they make available for the NFL Draft

And among the most interesting and fun markets is Mr. Irrelevant.

The player who's drafted with the final pick gets the Mr. Irrelevant distinction because, more often than not, his career in the league is a forgettable one. 

There are, of course, exceptions to that rule.

But before we dive into some history, let's take a look at the odds for this year's Mr. Irrelevant at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 23.

 

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Mr. Irrelevant (Position of last drafted player)

Defensive Line/Edge: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)
Wide Receiver: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Offensive Lineman: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Running Back: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Cornerback: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Linebacker: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Safety: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Quarterback: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Tight End: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Kicker/Punter/Long Snapper: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

 

Here's what to know about the oddsboard: 

Defying the Odds: San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy is a recent example of a player who helped reshape the narrative about the last player drafted. Purdy was the 2022 Mr. Irrelevant, but since then, he has led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance as a starting QB, finished fourth in MVP voting in 2023 and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2024. 

Noteworthy Names: Grant Stuard and Tae Crowder are two players who exceeded expectations after hearing their names called last in their respective drafts. Stuard — a linebacker out of Houston — was selected with the 259th pick in 2021 by Tampa Bay. He played his first year with the Buccaneers, then three with Indianapolis. In 2025, he was a part of the Lions' roster. In each year, he has played at least 15 games. In 2024, he racked up 25 solo tackles and assisted on 15. Crowder, a linebacker from Georgia, was drafted last in 2020. In his three seasons with New York, he had 232 total tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. In 2025, he signed with the UFL's Birmingham Stallions.

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