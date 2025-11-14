10-Leg Parlay for NFL Week 11 Games: Odds, Predictions, Picks

It’s time to think big for Week 11 — and there’s no better way to do that than with a 10-leg NFL parlay curated by FOX Sports Research.

This week’s slate offers plenty of potential, from high-powered offenses to divisional grudge matches, giving bettors a chance to build a longshot ticket that could pay out in a major way.

Each leg of the parlay below draws from a mix of pick against the spread (ATS), Over-Under totals, and player props that line up with current trends and matchup data. It’s a calculated swing for anyone looking to combine football knowledge with a little risk-taking — because when everything clicks, one weekend could turn a small stake into a big story.

The 10 legs below comes out to a parlay with odds of +52696, meaning a $10 wager would have a total payout of $5,279.60. Odds were provided from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 14.

1. GIANTS +7 vs Packers: -108

Green Bay is having arguably the weirdest, most underwhelming season a good team could have. New York is inserting Jameis Winston at QB with Jaxson Dart hurt, and Winston has been known to give teams a temporary bump.

Fact to know: Jameis Winston is 4-3 ATS as a home underdog as a starter since 2020.

2. BUCCANEERS +5.5 @ Bills: -105

That's just a lot of points, considering Buffalo has lost three of its last five and Tampa Bay can't afford to lose to New England (it did last week), Buffalo and the Rams in consecutive weeks.

Fact to know: The Buccaneers are 16-9 ATS as underdogs since 2023.

3. TEXANS ML @ Titans: -278

Houston is 4-5, and after this week, its next three games are against Buffalo, Indianapolis and Kansas City. It closes the season with the Chargers and Colts. In other words, the Texans have to beat Tennessee to keep their playoff hopes alive, given that schedule.

Fact to know: The Texans are 4-1 straight up (SU) against the Titans since 2023.

4. Seahawks @ Rams OVER 48.5: -112

The Rams have scored 111 total points in their last three games, and the Seahawks have scored 109. Even if this is a 27-24 game, the Over hits.

Fact to know: The Seahawks rank third in the NFL at 30.6 points per game (PPG), while the Rams rank fifth at 27.9 PPG.

5. DOLPHINS ML vs Commanders: -148

Miami has been resurgent over the past couple weeks, shockingly taking down the Bills 30-13 and defeating the Falcons two weeks prior. Tua Tagovailoa has thrown 6 TDs to just three interceptions since Week 8, and De'Von Achane enters Week 11 with the fourth-most scrimmge yards in the league at 1,105.

Fact to know: The Commanders are giving up 394.6 yards per game, the third-worst mark in the league.

6. RAIDERS ML vs Cowboys: +160

The Cowboys are 4-5 ATS, and have lost four games on the road this season. Dallas' defense is ranked next to last in the league, allowing 397.4 yards per game.

Fact to know: Dallas is 2-4 SU against AFC West opponents since 2021.

7. 49ERS -3 @ Cardinals: -112

This will be a bounce-back game for the 49ers after getting annihilated by the Rams in Week 10.

Fact to know: Kyle Shanahan is 15-5 SU on the road vs NFC West opponents since 2019.

8. Kareem Hunt Anytime TD Scorer: +100

Hunt has a total 6 TDs this season (5 rushing, 1 receiving). KC has the seventh-ranked offense.

Fact to know: Since he entered the league in 2017, Hunt is one of 14 players in the NFL to record 70+ scrimmage TDs, which is more than notable players like Travis Kelce, Saquon Barkley, and Stefon Diggs in that span.

9. Derrick Henry Anytime TD scorer: -130

The Ravens need to basically win out to have a shot at the playoffs, and there schedule is a favorable one. Expect King Henry & Co. to feast on a struggling Browns team.

Fact to know: Henry has 14th-most total TDs in NFL history at 117, and the fifth-most rushing TDs all-time at 112.

10. Ja'Marr Chase Anytime TD scorer: -115

Jefferson is one of the two best receivers in the league, alongside his former college teammate Justin Jefferson. He's second in the league in receiving yards (831) and first in receptions (76).

Fact to know: Since entering the league in 2021, no player has more TD catches than Chase with 51.