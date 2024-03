National Basketball Association Zach LaVine ahead of schedule after foot surgery, Lonzo Ball making progress Published Mar. 9, 2024 6:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine said Saturday that his recovery from season-ending surgery on his right foot is ahead of schedule.

LaVine had surgery on Feb. 8. He said it was to repair a nonunion Jones fracture, meaning part of the base of his fifth metatarsal was floating in his foot. The original timeline for his return was four to six months, which would put the two-time All-Star on track to be ready for training camp.

"I was pretty much trying to figure out every way not to," LaVine told reporters about the decision to have surgery. "You never want to have surgery. But I got to a conclusion, especially with what the doctor was telling me, that the pain level and this thing isn't going to heal on its own."

Also, coach Billy Donovan said before the Bulls' game against the LA Clippers that Lonzo Ball has started sprinting and cutting during on-court drills in controlled, non-contact situations. Ball has not played since January 2022 because of three procedures on his left knee.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Some of the workouts have been really positive as far as running, cutting, jumping, doing those things," Donovan said. "So he's progressed into that and responded well. I'm just really happy for him personally for his progress. He has worked hard to put himself in this position. And hopefully, he can continue to progress."

LaVine and Ball both sat on the bench Saturday against the Clippers. Chicago entered the game on a three-game winning streak. The Bulls are 25-18 since Dec. 1 but are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference after a slow start to the season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association Chicago Bulls

share