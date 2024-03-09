Zach LaVine ahead of schedule after foot surgery, Lonzo Ball making progress
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine said Saturday that his recovery from season-ending surgery on his right foot is ahead of schedule.
LaVine had surgery on Feb. 8. He said it was to repair a nonunion Jones fracture, meaning part of the base of his fifth metatarsal was floating in his foot. The original timeline for his return was four to six months, which would put the two-time All-Star on track to be ready for training camp.
"I was pretty much trying to figure out every way not to," LaVine told reporters about the decision to have surgery. "You never want to have surgery. But I got to a conclusion, especially with what the doctor was telling me, that the pain level and this thing isn't going to heal on its own."
Also, coach Billy Donovan said before the Bulls' game against the LA Clippers that Lonzo Ball has started sprinting and cutting during on-court drills in controlled, non-contact situations. Ball has not played since January 2022 because of three procedures on his left knee.
"Some of the workouts have been really positive as far as running, cutting, jumping, doing those things," Donovan said. "So he's progressed into that and responded well. I'm just really happy for him personally for his progress. He has worked hard to put himself in this position. And hopefully, he can continue to progress."
LaVine and Ball both sat on the bench Saturday against the Clippers. Chicago entered the game on a three-game winning streak. The Bulls are 25-18 since Dec. 1 but are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference after a slow start to the season.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Zach Edey's NBA future: Why is his draft stock surging, and will his game translate?
Warriors star Stephen Curry avoids major injury to ankle, unlikely to miss extended time
2024 NBA playoff picture, bracket, standings
-
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
2023-24 NBA MVP odds: Nikola Jokic favored; Anthony Edwards surging
2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Celtics keep winning, Heat and Magic make big leaps
-
NBA Roundtable: How will Karl-Anthony Towns' injury shape the title race?
2024 NBA Play-In Tournament: Standings, bracket, schedule, rules
Best NBA futures bets to make now, including Celtics, Lakers and Heat
-
Zach Edey's NBA future: Why is his draft stock surging, and will his game translate?
Warriors star Stephen Curry avoids major injury to ankle, unlikely to miss extended time
2024 NBA playoff picture, bracket, standings
-
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
2023-24 NBA MVP odds: Nikola Jokic favored; Anthony Edwards surging
2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Celtics keep winning, Heat and Magic make big leaps
-
NBA Roundtable: How will Karl-Anthony Towns' injury shape the title race?
2024 NBA Play-In Tournament: Standings, bracket, schedule, rules
Best NBA futures bets to make now, including Celtics, Lakers and Heat