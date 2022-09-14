National Basketball Association Who wins: 1992 Dream Team or 2008 Redeem Team? 11 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The USA has dominated the Olympic Basketball scene in recent memory, and Netflix is bringing the experience to life in a documentary next month.

Netflix will premiere "The Redeem Team" on Oct. 7. Based on the 2008 USA Olympics men's basketball team, the Redeem Team won the Gold Medal after the USA came up short in the 2004 Olympics. Its roster included Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Deron Williams, Chris Bosh, Jason Kidd, Tayshaun Prince, Michael Redd and Carlos Boozer. Mike Krzyzewski served as head coach.

The 2008 version of the Olympic squad is frequently compared to the 1992 Dream Team, which is one of, if not the most historically great grouping of players in basketball history.

Its roster included Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Scottie Pippen, Karl Malone, Patrick Ewing, John Stockton, David Robinson, Chris Mullin, Clyde Drexler and Christian Laettner. Chuck Daly served as head coach.

Who would win a game: the Dream Team or the Redeem Team?

Shannon Sharpe, cohost of "Undisputed," likes the Redeem Team due to its athleticism.

"I don't think the Dream Team could match the 2008 Redeem Team's athleticism," Sharpe said. "LeBron James is 23. D-Wade is 26. Kobe is 29. CP3 is 23. Deron Williams is 24. Melo is 24. One of the best Olympic players in US Basketball history was Melo. And Dwight Howard was 22 and won three straight Defensive Player of the Year [Awards] after the 2008 Olympics, so he was at his apex.

"In 1992, Bird was 35. His role on the Olympics was more ceremonial. His back had given out on him at that point in time. Magic was 32. Most of the team was between the ages of 29-30."

James and Paul are the two active NBA players from the Redeem Team, while Anthony and Howard remain unsigned.

James, 37, is entering his 20th NBA season and fifth with the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4/35.9/75.6 last season.

Paul, 37, is entering his 18th NBA season and third with the Phoenix Suns. He averaged 14.7 points, 10.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 49.3/31.7/83.7 last season.

On the other hand, Skip Bayless, likes the Dream Team, primarily due to having Jordan in his prime.

"I got Michael Jordan at 28 years of age at the peak of his powers," Bayless said. "If you've read all the stories about the Dream Team and the hotel one afternoon after another hellacious practice, Bird and Magic just told Michael eye-to-eye, ‘This is your team. It’s your time. You take us.' Because Larry just couldn't play anymore. Magic could play at 32, and he could lead and he could point-guard, and he could do all that. He could orchestrate. But when push came to shove, it was Michael's team.

"Charles [Barkley] was still in his prime, obviously. And then you throw in the great Karl Malone and then off the bench, if you can bring Patrick Ewing and David Robinson, it's just too much firepower. But it just boils down to the original 23: Michael Jeffrey Jordan."

Jordan finished his 15-year NBA career with six championships while averaging 30.1 points per game. He spent 13 seasons with the Chicago Bulls and two with the Washington Wizards.

Barkley averaged 22.1 points per game across his 16-year NBA career. He split time between the Philadelphia 76ers, Suns and Houston Rockets.

