Victor Wembanyama's rookie season with Spurs is over, won't play in season finale
Victor Wembanyama's rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs is over.
The Spurs said that the 7-foot-4 French phenom will not play in Sunday's season finale against the Detroit Pistons, ending a year that will almost certainly see him take home rookie of the year honors.
His final numbers: 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and an NBA-best 3.6 blocked shots per game.
Wembanyama — the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft — appeared in 71 games with the Spurs, who will enter the finale with a 21-60 record and tied entering the season's final day with Portland for the worst record in the Western Conference.
He had 34 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and five 3-pointers in what was his last game as a rookie, a 121-120 win over defending NBA champion Denver on Friday night. The Spurs rallied from 23 points down to win the game.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
