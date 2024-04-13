National Basketball Association Victor Wembanyama's rookie season with Spurs is over, won't play in season finale Published Apr. 13, 2024 6:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Victor Wembanyama's rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs is over.

The Spurs said that the 7-foot-4 French phenom will not play in Sunday's season finale against the Detroit Pistons, ending a year that will almost certainly see him take home rookie of the year honors.

His final numbers: 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and an NBA-best 3.6 blocked shots per game.

Wembanyama — the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft — appeared in 71 games with the Spurs, who will enter the finale with a 21-60 record and tied entering the season's final day with Portland for the worst record in the Western Conference.

He had 34 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and five 3-pointers in what was his last game as a rookie, a 121-120 win over defending NBA champion Denver on Friday night. The Spurs rallied from 23 points down to win the game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

