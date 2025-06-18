Utah Jazz 2025 NBA Draft picks and mock selections entering draft week
The 2025 NBA Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the Utah Jazz as well as who they might select below:
How many picks do the Utah Jazz have in the 2025 NBA Draft?
The Utah Jazz have four draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.
2025 Utah Jazz Draft Picks
- Round 1, Pick 5
- Round 1, Pick 21 (acquired from MIN)
- Round 2, Pick 43 (acquired from DAL)
- Round 2, Pick 53 (acquired from LAC)
Who will the Utah Jazz select in the NBA Draft?
In our latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft by John Fanta, the Utah Jazz select Jeremiah Fears and Danny Wolf in the first round. Here's Fanta:
Jeremiah Fears (PG, Oklahoma)
"The 18-year-old skipped his senior year of high school, stepped foot into Norman and helped the Sooners get to the NCAA Tournament after averaging 17/4/4 per game. Utah needs help, and while Fears had some shooting and turnover concerns in his lone year of college, the amount of great things he did and a willingness to defend with close to two steals per game are cause for me to say he’d be a terrific pick at No. 5."
Jason McIntyre's latest mock also has Utah selecting Fears as well as Thomas Sorber. Here's McIntyre:
"Could he be their modern-day John Stockton? The Jazz have had point guard issues since trading Deron Williams. Isaiah Collier and Keyonte George showed flashes last year, but both project more as combo guards."
Thomas Sorber (F, Georgetown)
"If it seems like the Jazz have too many front-court players. So maybe consider this: The Jazz could look to move on from Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Walker Kessler to try and acquire picks and build the OKC way. Sorber could play as a rookie."
For more, check out the complete mock draft.
