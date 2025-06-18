Dallas Mavericks 2025 NBA Draft picks and mock selections entering draft week
The 2025 NBA Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the Dallas Mavericks as well as who they might select below:
How many picks do the Dallas Mavericks have in the 2025 NBA Draft?
The Dallas Mavericks have one draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.
2025 Dallas Mavericks Draft Picks
- Round 1, Pick 1
Who will the Dallas Mavericks select in the NBA Draft?
In our latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft by John Fanta, the Dallas Mavericks select Cooper Flagg in the first round. Here's his analysis:
Cooper Flagg (F, Duke)
"I got to sit courtside to call Flagg’s games at Peach Jam in 2023. He was the best defensive player at the high school level that I’ve ever seen in my 15 years of watching high school and college basketball.
He’s such a unique prospect. A kid from Maine who was discovered in the fourth grade by a random parent. A junior-high student who was in the back of a car chowing on pizza for a two-hour ride to AAU practice. A fearless competitor who, in an era driven by social media, could care less about it. He lets his game do the talking. Dallas, don’t trade out. Take this kid. He’s generational."
Jason McIntyre's latest mock has Dallas selecting Flagg. Here's McIntyre:
"My guess is that they flip Daniel Gafford for Jrue Holiday or some guard, and Flagg is the team’s sixth man this season before being ushered in as a starter in his second year. Next season, Dallas for sure will be a top-10 team in the West. They'll likely be in the top eight."
For more, check out the complete mock draft.
