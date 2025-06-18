National Basketball Association Chicago Bulls 2025 NBA Draft picks and mock selections entering draft week Published Jun. 23, 2025 2:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NBA Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the Chicago Bulls as well as who they might select below:

How many picks do the Chicago Bulls have in the 2025 NBA Draft?

The Chicago Bulls have two draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

2025 Chicago Bulls Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick 12

Round 2, Pick 45 (acquired from SAC)

Who will the Chicago Bulls select in the NBA Draft?

In our latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft by John Fanta, the Chicago Bulls select Collin Murray-Boyles in the first round.

Jason McIntyre's latest mock has Chicago selecting Carter Bryant . Here's McIntyre:

Carter Bryant (F, Arizona)

"Weird to see a guy who averaged 6.5 ppg coming off the bench being drafted in the lottery, but it’s all about measurements and potential. I don’t see it, but teams see him as a Jalen Williams-type player if he can improve his offense."

