National Basketball Association Brooklyn Nets 2025 NBA Draft picks and mock selections entering draft week Published Jun. 23, 2025 2:49 p.m. ET

The 2025 NBA Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the Brooklyn Nets as well as who they might select below:

How many picks do the Brooklyn Nets have in the 2025 NBA Draft?

The Brooklyn Nets have five draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

2025 Brooklyn Nets Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick 8

Round 1, Pick 19 (acquired from MIL)

Round 1, Pick 26 (acquired from NY)

Round 1, Pick 27 (acquired from HOU)

Round 2, Pick 36

Who will the Brooklyn Nets select in the NBA Draft?

In our latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft by John Fanta, the Brooklyn Nets select Egor Demin, Walter Clayton and Hugo Gonzalez in the first round. Here's what Fanta had to say about Demin and the Nets:

Egor Demin (G, BYU)

"The Nets hold four of the top 27 picks in this draft. They’ll aim to start the night with a lead playmaker on the perimeter, unless they feel really strongly about Frenchman Noa Essengue or Duke’s Khaman Maluach. Look for them to take Demin here, a 6-9 guard who uses his size and skill to be one of the best creators and passers in this draft class. Denim’s shooting is of concern, but there’s reason to believe that it can be developed, and the ball is on a string for him in pick-and-roll situations."

Jason McIntyre's latest mock has Brooklyn selecting Khaman Maluach , Walter Clayton, Danny Wolf and Liam McNeeley. Here's McIntyre:

Khaman Maluach (C, Duke)

"Do you try to play a double-big lineup with Nic Claxton, or do you move him and usher in the 7-foot-2 rim protector from Duke? Brooklyn’s got some of the worst defensive guards in the league."

Walter Clayton (PG, Florida)

"The Nets have three guards who are free agents this offseason and while they may grab one in free agency, I expect them to use a first-round pick on a guard."

Danny Wolf (PF/C Michigan)

"Because of his diverse skill set, he could go anywhere from late lottery to the end of the first round. Not a lot of 7-footers move as fluidly as he does and rebound with his tenacity. The 59% on FTs was troubling."

Liam McNeeley (G/F, UConn)

"I took heat for not including him in the lottery in any of my mock drafts. And now, as we get closer to the draft, you hear more and more about his range being somewhere between No. 20 and No. 32. On a bad team, can he be like Corey Kispert, a guy who comes off the bench for 10 points a night?"

