Trae Young next team odds: Lakers, Spurs in pursuit of Hawks star?
He's not a free agent, but could Trae Young be on the move?
And if the Atlanta Hawks were to deal Young, where could he land?
Young, 25, has been with the Hawks each of his first six seasons in the NBA. In that span, he is a three-time NBA All-Star, and has averaged 25.5 points and 9.5 assists per game.
The rumor mill has been swirling for quite some time regarding Young's future in Atlanta, but have heated up even more after the Hawks missed the playoffs this past season and were eliminated in the first round in each of the two years prior.
With that, let's check out the odds for Young's next team at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 28.
Hawks: -185 (bet $10 to win $15.41 total)
Spurs: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Lakers: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Heat: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Magic: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)
Nets: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
If Young were to leave ATL, the Spurs are a team to lookout for per the odds. San Antonio currently sits at +320.
If Young were to be on the trading block, Colin Cowherd has a team in mind.
"Trae Young with LeBron James — I'm here for it. I do think he would work here. It would be something [Anthony Davis] would like because Trae Young could space the floor. It would be harder to collapse. It's very easy for teams to collapse on Anthony Davis because the Lakers don't have anyone that can shoot the 3. Trae Young is an elite 3-ball, a true point guard and a playmaker. LeBron wouldn't have to be the overwhelming playmaker every time down the floor. Trae Young can do that and LeBron can play off the ball and conserve some energy.
"He is exactly what the doctor ordered. This is exactly the guy that JJ Redick wants to work with. He would be good with Trae Young."
Los Angeles currently sits at +500 on the betting board.
