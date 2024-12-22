National Basketball Association
Thunder sign defensive guard Alex Caruso to 4-year, $81 million extension
National Basketball Association

Thunder sign defensive guard Alex Caruso to 4-year, $81 million extension

Published Dec. 22, 2024 7:07 p.m. ET

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Sunday that they have signed Alex Caruso to a multi-year extension.

Caruso's agent, Greg Lawrence, confirmed ESPN's report that it is a four-year, $81 million deal.

The Thunder added the 30-year-old Caruso in an offseason move that sent Josh Giddey to Chicago. Caruso has fit in seamlessly, averaging 5.7 points and 2.4 assists and ranking sixth in the league with 1.9 steals per game. He has provided a veteran presence on one of the league's youngest teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Caruso and Lu Dort creating havoc against opposing backcourts, the Thunder have a Western Conference-best 22-5 record. Oklahoma City leads the league in defensive rating, opponent field goal percentage, opponent 3-point percentage, opponent points per game, turnovers forced, steals and deflections.

Caruso established himself as an elite perimeter defender in four years with the Los Angeles Lakers and three years with the Chicago Bulls before joining the Thunder. He was on the all-defense first team in 2023 and the second team in 2024.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Thrifty bettor would cash $147k on 85 cent, 14-leg parlay if Buckeyes win CFP

Thrifty bettor would cash $147k on 85 cent, 14-leg parlay if Buckeyes win CFP

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252024 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2024 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes