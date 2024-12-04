National Basketball Association Suns star Kevin Durant out at least one week with a sprained ankle suffered vs. Spurs Published Dec. 4, 2024 2:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is out for at least the next week after spraining his left ankle in Tuesday night's win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The team announced the extent of the injury on Wednesday and said he'll be re-evaluated in a week.

The 14-time All-Star rolled his left ankle while driving to the basket late in the second quarter of the Suns' 104-93 win. He stayed in the game for a few moments before eventually checking out, finishing with 13 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Durant missed roughly two weeks earlier this season because of a strained left calf. The 36-year-old is averaging 25.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this year.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns National Basketball Association

share