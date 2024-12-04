Suns star Kevin Durant out at least one week with a sprained ankle suffered vs. Spurs
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is out for at least the next week after spraining his left ankle in Tuesday night's win over the San Antonio Spurs.
The team announced the extent of the injury on Wednesday and said he'll be re-evaluated in a week.
The 14-time All-Star rolled his left ankle while driving to the basket late in the second quarter of the Suns' 104-93 win. He stayed in the game for a few moments before eventually checking out, finishing with 13 points.
Durant missed roughly two weeks earlier this season because of a strained left calf. The 36-year-old is averaging 25.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this year.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
2024-25 NBA MVP odds: Nikola Jokic favored
Inside Anthony Davis' MVP-caliber start: 'I want to win another championship'
-
2024 NBA Cup Schedule, Standings, Scores
Lakers push back return date for long-injured Jarred Vanderbilt amid new knee problem
7 Longest active playoff droughts in NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL
-
2024 NBA Play-In Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, standings, rules
NBA MVPs: Complete list of award winners by year
2024 NBA Cup Bracket, groups, format, prize
-
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
2024-25 NBA MVP odds: Nikola Jokic favored
Inside Anthony Davis' MVP-caliber start: 'I want to win another championship'
-
2024 NBA Cup Schedule, Standings, Scores
Lakers push back return date for long-injured Jarred Vanderbilt amid new knee problem
7 Longest active playoff droughts in NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL
-
2024 NBA Play-In Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, standings, rules
NBA MVPs: Complete list of award winners by year