Steph Curry's perfect first quarter just part of incredible shooting night for Warriors

Stephen Curry went off for 25 points on Thursday … in the first quarter.

For many, a 25-point night is commendable, a more than worthy contribution to any team's winning effort.

But Curry's not just anybody.

The Chef did not miss a shot in a historic opening period, going 9-for-9 from the field, including five 3-pointers. He became just the second player in league history to make five treys and go for at least 25 in a quarter on a 100% success rate. The first: his splash brother, Klay Thompson.

Curry cooled off — just slightly — as the game wore on but still finished the night with 45 points, lighting it up from deep range on an 8-for-13 clip and going 16-for-25 from the field. He also made five free throws, collected 10 rebounds and had one assist, steal and block.

Led by Curry's scoring barrage, Golden State staved off the LA Clippers 115-113.

After taking a 44-27 lead into the second quarter following Curry's explosion, the Warriors were outscored 40-22 in the second. They trailed 67-66 at the half and were down 93-90 by the end of three.

In the fourth, Curry uncorked a trey near the logo to put Golden State up 108-107 with two minutes remaining. A minute later, No. 30 launched a catch-and-shoot try near the right hash, which produced the same result.

Curry, who finished third in the 2020-21 MVP voting, was serenaded with MVP chants as he walked off the court, and if "most valuable" projections can be made just two games into the season, it's difficult to argue for anyone other than the Chef.

"If you're doing what you're supposed to do, it's the hope that you're in that conversation," Curry told Shaquille O'Neal on TNT's "Inside the NBA."

"That's always a part of the mission: affecting winning, leading your team on and off the court and finding ways to elevate your game. The MVP trophy isn't necessarily the vision every time you step on the floor, but it's the expectation of how you're supposed to play every night, that is MVP-caliber. I always have that."

He certainly played to that level Thursday.

"Tonight was another step in the right direction for us as a team," Curry told Ernie Johnson with a smile.

"It felt like three different games out there. The first quarter, them going on the run, and then the second half was just back-and-forth the whole time. We're growing, we're maturing, and it's nice to learn lessons in wins. And, obviously, it's nice to win on your home court. We haven't had fans in a long time. It was amazing energy."

For Skip Bayless, Curry's performance was awe-inspiring.

"I have never, ever seen anything like the Steph that I saw in the first quarter," Bayless said Friday on "Undisputed."

"It's off-the-charts extraordinary, beyond anything that we've ever seen any mortal do in the sport of basketball on any level," Bayless said. "He had an off-the-charts, all-time great first quarter, then he goes quiet, and when they need him the most, game over."

"He was unbelievable," Shannon Sharpe added.

"When he gets it going like that, what do you do? I would like at Ty Lue like, ‘What?’ There's nothing you can do. I said [during the game], ‘Oh, he’s going to get 60.' Down the stretch, [it was] big shot after big shot. The 3-pointer is so demoralizing. I've never seen a guy get this hot. He's sensational. He's the best shooter anybody's ever seen."

Curry has full control of the "greatest shooter ever" label in the eyes of many. But what's most amazing about his stretch thus far is that he's far from finished.

