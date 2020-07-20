Los Angeles Lakers Skip Responds To "Dwight Sharpe" 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

If there's one team in the Orlando bubble enjoying themselves, it's the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Saturday, veteran center Dwight Howard provided comic relief in the form of imitating FOX Sports' very own Shannon Sharpe, co-host of FS1's "Undiputed" with Skip Bayless.

The impersonation took place in front of Anthony Davis and LeBron James — and not only did it get a laugh out of the two Lakers superstars, it caught the attention of Sharpe, who responded on Twitter.

It didn't take long for Bayless himself to join in on the fun, too, calling out "Dwight Sharpe" in a reply video on Sunday.

Bayless took the opportunity to remind everyone, including Howard, that he's not riding with the Lakers. In fact, he's picking Kawhi Leonard and the new-look Los Angeles Clippers to take home the championship.

It's only appropriate that somebody from the Lakers pulled off this impersonation of Sharpe, seeing as how he has James and the Lakers as the favorites to win the championship this season.

"To go into this bubble you are going to have to go into an unfamiliar environment. ... And I believe he (James) can do that better than anyone else."

With the Lakers at +250 and the Clippers at +300 to win it all in FOX Bet's latest odds, either squad seems like a wise choice. And if LeBron, AD or Dwight wants to make a special appearance on Undisputed, we probably know a few people.

