Sam Hauser reportedly agrees to four-year, $45 million extension with Celtics

The Boston Celtics locked up another member of their championship core on Sunday, agreeing to a four-year, $45 million extension with Sam Hauser, a person with knowledge of the details said.

Hauser's 197 3-pointers were second on the Celtics behind only Jayson Tatum, and now he has joined his All-Star teammate and guard Derrick White in agreeing to extensions this summer.

Hauser will earn $2 million next season before his extension begins in the 2025-26 season. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced.

Hauser went from undrafted out of Virginia in 2021 to a key contributor for the Celtics. He appeared in 79 games last season, starting 13, and averaged a career-best 9.0 points.

Hauser was 11th in the NBA in 3-point percentage at 42.4% and his 42.2% mark for his career is tops in Celtics history among players with at least 250 made 3-pointers.

The 6-foot-8 forward made 10 3-pointers in just under 23 minutes of a March 17 victory over Washington, the fewest minutes played in NBA history in a game with 10 or more 3s.

