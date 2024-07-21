National Basketball Association
Sam Hauser reportedly agrees to four-year, $45 million extension with Celtics
National Basketball Association

Sam Hauser reportedly agrees to four-year, $45 million extension with Celtics

Published Jul. 21, 2024 9:00 p.m. ET

The Boston Celtics locked up another member of their championship core on Sunday, agreeing to a four-year, $45 million extension with Sam Hauser, a person with knowledge of the details said.

Hauser's 197 3-pointers were second on the Celtics behind only Jayson Tatum, and now he has joined his All-Star teammate and guard Derrick White in agreeing to extensions this summer.

Hauser will earn $2 million next season before his extension begins in the 2025-26 season. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced.

It was first reported by ESPN.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hauser went from undrafted out of Virginia in 2021 to a key contributor for the Celtics. He appeared in 79 games last season, starting 13, and averaged a career-best 9.0 points.

Hauser was 11th in the NBA in 3-point percentage at 42.4% and his 42.2% mark for his career is tops in Celtics history among players with at least 250 made 3-pointers.

The 6-foot-8 forward made 10 3-pointers in just under 23 minutes of a March 17 victory over Washington, the fewest minutes played in NBA history in a game with 10 or more 3s.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USA men's basketball overcomes 14-point deficit to beat South Sudan 101-100

USA men's basketball overcomes 14-point deficit to beat South Sudan 101-100

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes