National Basketball Association Russell Westbrook on incident with fan: 'Won't allow' disrespect toward him or his family Published Nov. 28, 2023 12:30 p.m. ET

Russell Westbrook made it clear that he will no longer tolerate disrespect from fans when it comes to remarks about him or his family.

After the Los Angeles Clippers' 113-104 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday at Crypto.com Arena, Westbrook stood by the half-court line and chirped back at a fan whom he felt had crossed a line.

A referee tried to cool him down. Even Nuggets players Justin Holiday and DeAndre Jordan walked over to Westbrook, each separately putting a hand on his chest to try to deescalate the situation.

FOX Sports saw security officials tell a fan to leave the arena after the game, including overhearing one security official informing another that the word "f---" was used toward Westbrook.

While standing in front of a handful of reporters in the Clippers locker room, Westbrook declined to repeat what the fan said to him, calling it "not appropriate." But he added he will no longer quietly endure disrespect.

"It's just unfortunate fans think they can get away with saying anything," said Westbrook, who had 14 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in a particularly ugly loss to a Nuggets team that was playing without stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, as well as another starter in Aaron Gordon . "Personally, I won't allow it. I've took a lot of people saying anything and getting away with it. But I won't stand for it."

This is far from the first time Westbrook has felt disrespected by fans.

When he played for Oklahoma City in 2019, he was racially abused by a Utah Jazz fan who received a lifetime arena ban. When he played for the Washington Wizards in 2021, a 76ers fan dumped popcorn on his head. (The fan was indefinitely banned from the arena and his season tickets were revoked.) And during his season-and-a-half stint with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2021 to February 2023, he endured hearing TV pundits and his hometown crowd mock him for his shooting struggles by calling him "Westbrick."

In March 2022, Westbrook said he doesn't mind criticism over makes and misses, but besmirching his last name hurts his entire family, especially his children. He recounted that he and his wife attended a parent-teacher conference for his then 4-year-old son Noah, and the teacher told them how proud Noah was of his last name.

"He writes it everywhere," Westbrook recalled being told at the time. "He writes it on everything. He tells everybody and walks around and says, 'I'm Westbrook.' ... And I kind of sat there in shock, and it hit me, like, ‘Damn. I can no longer allow people [to say Westbrick].’"

Westbrook's wife, Nina, added on social media at that time that his family received "death wishes" and she was "harassed on a daily basis."

After Westbrook was traded to the Clippers in February 2022, much of the derision seemed to abate. But on Monday, Westbrook was clearly triggered once again.

When Westbrook was directly asked if the fan said something about his family, he again declined to repeat what was said during the exchange. But he went on to talk about how he won't tolerate his surname being disrespected.

"When I first started in the league, maybe I used to get into a little bit," he said. "But now having kids and understanding how important it is, not just myself but my last name, understanding what Westbrook means, understanding how important that is to my dad, my grandfather, my family, it's very important. It's something I stand on and respect is a big thing that I value.

"So when that line gets crossed, I won't allow it no more. I stood for it for years. Now, my son is old enough to know what's going on and asks me, 'Hey dad, what does that mean?' Or, 'What's that?' Now I've got to stand on it. And regardless of where I'm at or what's going on, I'm always going to stick on that."

Where's the line between fans playfully chirping and going too far?

Paul George acknowledged that it's sometimes "thin," but he added that athletes should be entitled to a certain baseline of respect in their workplace. "Nowhere else can people go to someone's job and disrespect you at your job and it be OK," he said.

George said the Clippers are behind Westbrook for putting his foot down.

"As he should," said George, who had six points, eight rebounds and four assists against the Nuggets. "Russ is Russ. Russ is going to stand on who he is and what he believes in, and we all got his back. I didn't even know what happened or the incident. But Russ is not going to tolerate it. Nor should he. I think we are all with him, whatever those instances are."

Westbrook has dealt with unruly fans throughout his entire 16-season career. But the vitriol Westbrook received during his time with the Lakers was particularly painful for him. Westbrook, who was born in Long Beach and went to Leuzinger High in Lawndale, grew up a Lakers fan. He even remembers ditching school to attend the team's championship parade.

When the nine-time All-Star and former MVP struggled with the Lakers, he often became the object of his own fans' ire.

Things began shifting for Westbrook when he started coming off the bench for the Lakers last season, and he even became a contender for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

And after joining the Clippers, things continued to evolve, with him being considered an essential piece to their championship hopes. But on Monday, a fan in his own arena ripped off the scab, saying something to him that exposed a deep wound.

For Westbrook, criticism is OK, so long as it's respectful. But if he feels a line is crossed, he's no longer going to grit his teeth and stay mum.

"I understand fans are enjoying the game," he said. "...I guess they kinda feel they can say whatever. But this is our job. This is something we go out and compete to do.

"Enjoy the game, but the negative comments about family and things of that nature, I would kinda stay away from. But everything else, they can kinda say what they want. But for me personally, I'm just trying to go out and compete and play as hard as I can. And anything that pertains to my family or myself, I won't stand for it."

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter @ melissarohlin .

