National Basketball Association Pistons lose NBA single-season record 27 straight games, falling to Nets 118-112 Updated Dec. 26, 2023 10:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Detroit Pistons have made NBA history. The team set an NBA record for the longest losing streak in a single season, dropping its 27th straight contest to the Brooklyn Nets, 118-112.

The team got out to a good start, jumping out to a 9-1 advantage at Little Caesars Arena, which was packed by a jubilant home crowd anxious to see its team avoid infamous history.

Detroit's players looked eager to do so as well, as Monty Williams' troupe battled hard in a close contest, even leading the game 94-92 midway through the fourth quarter. But Brooklyn surged back, going on a 16-6 run to close out the team it beat 126-115 on Saturday.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

ADVERTISEMENT

Next up is the overall record of 28 straight losses, set by the Philadelphia 76ers from late in the 2014-15 season through early 2015-16.

At least matching the record seems likely with a game Thursday night against the NBA-leading Boston Celtics on the road.

The game against Brooklyn, like the season, started with some hope.

Detroit led 9-1 and had a 14-point lead in the first quarter before poor shooting, defense coupled with turnovers paved the way for Brooklyn to extend the Motor City’s misery.

The Nets outscored the Pistons by 13 in the second quarter to lead 61-54 at halftime.

Cade Cunningham scored 18 of his 41 points in the third quarter and made a 3-pointer early in the fourth to give Detroit a 97-92 lead.

Just as fans who nearly filled Little Caesars Arena started cheering with passion heard at a playoff game, the Nets went on a 13-0 run to take the lead for good.

Cunningham did his part to give the team a shot to finally win, but he didn’t have much help and even he had a turnover

Bojan Bogdanovic did score 23 points before fouling out and after leaving Cam Johnson wide open for a 3-pointer that gave Brooklyn a six-point lead with 1:40 to go. Jaden Ivey, the No. 5 pick overall last year, missed 9 of 12 shots as the Nets backed off him and welcomed the guard to shoot.

In the final minute, fed-up fans started to chant, "Sell the team! Sell the team!" though Pistons owner Tom Gores was not in the building to hear it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association Detroit Pistons Cade Cunningham

share