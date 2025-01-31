National Basketball Association
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart suspended one game, will miss his own bobble head night
Published Jan. 31, 2025 5:52 p.m. ET

The NBA announced on Friday that Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart was suspended without pay for one game after picking up his sixth flagrant foul this season, and the timing couldn't be much worse.

The fans at Little Caesars Arena will receive an Isaiah Stewart bobble head tonight, but due to his one-game suspension, he won't be in attendance for it. The Pistons haven't announced plans to postpone Stewart's bobble head night, so it's safe to assume it's still going to happen.

The league announced the suspension Friday, along with a $50,000 fine for Stewart making "inappropriate and objectionable gestures" after his ejection Wednesday in the Pistons' 133-119 loss to the Pacers at Indiana.

Stewart received a Flagrant 2 and was ejected in the second quarter. Stewart entered the game with four flagrant-foul points, so the call triggered the automatic suspension based on the league's regular-season protocols.

The 6-foot-8, 250-pound Stewart is averaging 5.4 points and 5.8 rebounds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

