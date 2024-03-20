Pistons forward Ausar Thompson to miss remainder of season with blood clot
Detroit Pistons rookie forward Ausar Thompson and center Isaiah Stewart are out for the rest of the season.
Thompson has a blood clot, the team announced Wednesday.
"I'm glad the doctors caught it," coach Monty Williams said.
Stewart will be sidelined for the Piston's remaining games with a strained right hamstring.
"Both Thompson and Isaiah Stewart are big blows to the team," Williams said. "These are two guys that are starters for us and helped us in a number of ways in every facet of the game.
"We do have a next man up mentality, but we are grateful our guys are OK and are going to see great care and still be around the program."
The team said doctors have cleared Thompson to resume conditioning after the season along with non-contact basketball activities and expect him to make a full return next season.
Detroit has been vying with Washington and San Antonio for the league's worst record this season.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
2024 NBA Power Rankings: Kyrie Irving delivers gift to Celtics
2024 NBA playoff picture, bracket, standings
2023-24 NBA MVP odds: Nikola Jokic remains favorite down the stretch
-
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
2024 NBA Play-In Tournament: Standings, bracket, schedule, rules
Zach Edey's NBA future: Why is his draft stock surging, and will his game translate?
-
The Steve Kerr lookalike swears it's all just a coincidence
NBA legend Michael Jordan: Anthony Edwards' game has 'similarities' to mine
2023-24 NBA MVP race: Can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pass Jokic down the stretch?
-
2024 NBA Power Rankings: Kyrie Irving delivers gift to Celtics
2024 NBA playoff picture, bracket, standings
2023-24 NBA MVP odds: Nikola Jokic remains favorite down the stretch
-
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
2024 NBA Play-In Tournament: Standings, bracket, schedule, rules
Zach Edey's NBA future: Why is his draft stock surging, and will his game translate?
-
The Steve Kerr lookalike swears it's all just a coincidence
NBA legend Michael Jordan: Anthony Edwards' game has 'similarities' to mine
2023-24 NBA MVP race: Can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pass Jokic down the stretch?