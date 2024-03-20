National Basketball Association Pistons forward Ausar Thompson to miss remainder of season with blood clot Published Mar. 20, 2024 10:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Detroit Pistons rookie forward Ausar Thompson and center Isaiah Stewart are out for the rest of the season.

Thompson has a blood clot, the team announced Wednesday.

"I'm glad the doctors caught it," coach Monty Williams said.

Stewart will be sidelined for the Piston's remaining games with a strained right hamstring.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Both Thompson and Isaiah Stewart are big blows to the team," Williams said. "These are two guys that are starters for us and helped us in a number of ways in every facet of the game.

"We do have a next man up mentality, but we are grateful our guys are OK and are going to see great care and still be around the program."

The team said doctors have cleared Thompson to resume conditioning after the season along with non-contact basketball activities and expect him to make a full return next season.

Detroit has been vying with Washington and San Antonio for the league's worst record this season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Ausar Thompson Detroit Pistons National Basketball Association

share