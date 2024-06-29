National Basketball Association Paul George will reportedly meet with cap space teams at start of NBA free agency Published Jun. 29, 2024 5:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Paul George is officially testing unrestricted free agency. George, who reportedly declined the $48.7 million player option in his contract with the LA Clippers on Saturday, will meet with cap space teams when free agency opens on Sunday, according to a report from ESPN.

The Clippers traded for George in July 2019, almost immediately after they agreed to terms with Kawhi Leonard in free agency. At the time, the hope was that the two dynamic forwards would push the Clippers into the upper echelon of title contenders, but injuries have limited the duo's time together over the last five seasons.

Clippers president Lawrence Frank has made it known that he wants to keep George in Los Angeles, but the team isn't willing to offer George a max contract, according to a report from ESPN on Friday. Teams with reported interest in George include the Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers, though the Warriors might be out of the running now that a trade isn't an option.

ADVERTISEMENT

George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game in his third All-Star season with the Clippers.

NBA free agency will open on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association LA Clippers Paul George

share