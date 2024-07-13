National Basketball Association
Nuggets first-rounder DaRon Holmes reportedly tears Achilles in Summer League
Published Jul. 13, 2024 1:12 p.m. ET
Denver first-round pick DaRon Holmes II is expected to miss the 2024-25 NBA season after tearing his right Achilles on Friday night in the Nuggets' NBA Summer League opener, The Athletic and multiple other media outlets reported.
Traded to Denver after being selected No. 22 overall by Phoenix, the 6-foot-10 former Dayton center-forward had 11 points and seven rebounds in 26 minutes in the Nuggets' 88-78 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Holmes was the Atlantic 10 Conference's co-player of the year last season as a junior out of Dayton, averaging 20.4 points and 8.5 rebounds.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
