National Basketball Association
Nuggets first-rounder DaRon Holmes reportedly tears Achilles in Summer League
National Basketball Association

Nuggets first-rounder DaRon Holmes reportedly tears Achilles in Summer League

Published Jul. 13, 2024 1:12 p.m. ET

Denver first-round pick DaRon Holmes II is expected to miss the 2024-25 NBA season after tearing his right Achilles on Friday night in the Nuggets' NBA Summer League opener, The Athletic and multiple other media outlets reported.

Traded to Denver after being selected No. 22 overall by Phoenix, the 6-foot-10 former Dayton center-forward had 11 points and seven rebounds in 26 minutes in the Nuggets' 88-78 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Holmes was the Atlantic 10 Conference's co-player of the year last season as a junior out of Dayton, averaging 20.4 points and 8.5 rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jalen Brunson, Knicks reportedly agree to $156.5M extension, $113M less than 2025 deal

Jalen Brunson, Knicks reportedly agree to $156.5M extension, $113M less than 2025 deal

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsMLB Logo 2024 MLB All-Star GameDraft Results NBA 2024 Draft Results
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes