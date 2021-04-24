New York Knicks The New York Knicks can't lose, and the NBA world is freaking out about it 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The King has spoken.

LeBron James isn't the only person buggin' out right now because there's something happening in the NBA that hasn't happened in what feels like an eternity: The New York Knicks are winning.

In fact, they're not just winning – they're winning a lot.

New York's current win streak stands at nine games, and with that, the internet – along with Knicks fans – is hyped.

The Knicks' latest win was a 120-103 triumph over Toronto on Saturday. The team's average margin of victory over the past nine is 10.2 points.

This win streak has come at an opportune time for the Knickerbockers, who lost five of six before kicking off the run with a 133-129 win over Memphis on April 9.

However, in that six-game stretch between March 29 and April 7, three of the losses came by a combined five points, including a 102-101 defeat at Minnesota on March 31, a 114-112 loss at Brooklyn on April 5 and a 101-99 loss at Boston on April 7.

During the winning streak, All-Star forward Julius Randle and second-year forward R.J. Barrett have starred for New York, with one or the other leading the Knicks in scoring in each of the nine games.

In fact, Randle or Barrett has led the Knicks in scoring in 50 of the team's 61 games so far this season.

In addition, Randle has led the team in rebounds 40 times and led in assists 40 times.

New York sits fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with 11 games left on the schedule, which means catastrophe would have to occur for the Knicks to miss the playoffs rather than ending their postseason drought of seven seasons.

As far as the playoffs are concerned, the team's most recent postseason series win came during the 2012-13 season, with a 4-2 first-round triumph over the Celtics.

That is New York's only postseason series victory since the year 2000.

Anyway, fans aren't here to sulk about the past two decades, as Twitter has so clearly indicated. Let's have a look at the best reactions to the Knicks' most recent success.

They've earned it.

For more up-to-date news on all things Knicks, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from New York Knicks Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.