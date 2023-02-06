Nets' Cam Thomas scores 47, makes history at age 21
Paul George scored 29 points, Kawhi Leonard added 24, and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a career-high 47 points from Cam Thomas in his first start to beat the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 124-116 on Monday night.
Ivica Zubac added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Clippers, who won for the eighth time in 10 games and finished 4-2 on their six-game Eastern Conference road trip.
Thomas, who scored 44 to rally the Nets past Washington on Saturday, was even better on the day the Nets completed the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Dallas. But LA outscored Brooklyn 25-9 over the final 6:20.
Still, Thomas was the story, shooting 15-for-29 from the floor, 7-for-11 from 3 and 10-for-11 from the stripe.
At 21 years old, Thomas joined LeBron James as the youngest players to score 40 in consecutive games. He also became the fourth player age 21 or younger with more than 90 points in a two-game span in NBA history. James (twice), Devin Booker (twice) and Allen Iverson are the others.
On the season, Thomas is now averaging 9.5 points.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Super Bowl Opening Night: Top moments from Eagles media availability
- Pro Bowl Confidential: 27 players pick MVP, most underrated, coaches, other questions
- Tom Brady is the best thing to happen to the Patriots, even as he retires a Buc
- Is Chiefs DT Chris Jones the NFL's most unheralded elite defender?
- Eagles, Chiefs were best teams all season, setting up an epic Super Bowl
- What drew Sean Payton to the Broncos and why he's perfect for the job
- Eli Manning to Bradshaw to Brady: Ranking 10 best Super Bowls ever
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players
- Signing day report card: Colorado, Oregon, Alabama, Texas shine bright
- Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
- Mavericks, Mark Cuban gamble big with Kyrie Irving trade
- Super Bowl 2023 odds: lines for Chiefs Eagles; Philadelphia opens as favorite