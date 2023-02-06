National Basketball Association
Nets' Cam Thomas scores 47, makes history at age 21
Nets' Cam Thomas scores 47, makes history at age 21

12 hours ago

Paul George scored 29 points, Kawhi Leonard added 24, and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a career-high 47 points from Cam Thomas in his first start to beat the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 124-116 on Monday night.

Ivica Zubac added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Clippers, who won for the eighth time in 10 games and finished 4-2 on their six-game Eastern Conference road trip.

Thomas, who scored 44 to rally the Nets past Washington on Saturday, was even better on the day the Nets completed the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Dallas. But LA outscored Brooklyn 25-9 over the final 6:20.

Still, Thomas was the story, shooting 15-for-29 from the floor, 7-for-11 from 3 and 10-for-11 from the stripe.

At 21 years old, Thomas joined LeBron James as the youngest players to score 40 in consecutive games. He also became the fourth player age 21 or younger with more than 90 points in a two-game span in NBA history. James (twice), Devin Booker (twice) and Allen Iverson are the others.

On the season, Thomas is now averaging 9.5 points. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

