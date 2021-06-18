NBA playoffs: Top moments from 76ers vs. Hawks, Jazz vs. Clippers

National Basketball Association
1 hour ago

A pair of 1-seeds face potential elimination from the NBA playoffs on Friday.

First, it's the Philadelphia 76ers, who face a 3-2 deficit in their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Atlanta Hawks. They need to earn a victory in Atlanta to force Game  7.

Then the Utah Jazz face the same problem as they take on the Clippers in Los Angeles. Win, and they can return to Salt Lake City for Game 7. Lose, and they're off to summer vacation.

Here are the top moments from Friday night's playoff slate:

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks entered Game 6 with all of the momentum after their monster Game 5 comeback from a 26-point deficit. Atlanta also overcame an 18-point deficit to win Game 4 and has improbably pushed the 76ers to the brink of elimination.

That momentum carried over early in Game 6, with the Hawks building a quick double-digit lead.

It should come as no surprise that Trae Young was in the middle of the action.

Onyeka Okongwu also contributed a pair of dunks in the early going.

The 76ers battled back, however, pulling into a 29-29 tie early in the second quarter, thanks in part to eight points from Seth Curry. It was a continuation of Curry's strong play in Game 5, when he made seven 3-pointers.

Tyrese Maxey also made some big plays for Philly in the first half, compiling nine points and six rebounds by the midway break.

But Young continued to be the difference-maker, and when he's feeling it from long range, there isn't much a defender can do.

Young had 20 points and seven assists by halftime, and the Hawks held a 51-47 lead. He now has at least 20 points and seven assists in 11 straight playoff games, tied for the longest such streak in NBA postseason history. John Wall also accomplished the feat from 2015 to 2017.

Sitting just 24 minutes away from the potential end of their season, the Sixers started the third quarter hot, taking their first lead of the game on a 3-pointer by Joel Embiid.

Curry added back-to-back 3-pointers, and the 76ers were suddenly sitting on a 59-51 lead.

Even as the 76ers extended their lead to double digits, the Hawks didn't appear intimidated or worried. They've proven that they can put together rallies, after all. If they were looking for a play to spark them, it might have come in the form of a massive, posterizing dunk by John Collins on Embiid.

The Hawks rallied to 80-76 with just one quarter to go.

