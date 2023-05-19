National Basketball Association NBA reportedly considering returning to East vs. West All-Star Game format Published May. 19, 2023 11:32 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Could the NBA return to its traditional All-Star Game format?

The NBA is considering returning its All-Star Game to an Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format, The Athletic reported Friday.

The report noted that making the game more competitive has been a key topic of conversation between the NBA and NBPA in relation to a new collective bargaining agreement.

While the volume of scoring has dramatically increased over the years, the NBA All-Star Game has developed a negative reputation for being a mere offensive shootout with no defense.

Each of the last six NBA All-Star Games have featured two players serve as captains and draft their respective teams. Team captains have included LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant. The last East vs. West All-Star Game was in 2017 when the West beat the East 192-182 in New Orleans.

This year's All-Star Game saw Team Giannis beat Team LeBron 184-175 in Salt Lake City. The 2023 draft was different from years past in that both team captains selected their rosters prior to tip-off.

Next season's All-Star Game is in Indianapolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association LeBron James Giannis Antetokounmpo

share