National Basketball Association
NBA reportedly considering returning to East vs. West All-Star Game format
National Basketball Association

NBA reportedly considering returning to East vs. West All-Star Game format

Published May. 19, 2023 11:32 p.m. ET

Could the NBA return to its traditional All-Star Game format?

The NBA is considering returning its All-Star Game to an Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format, The Athletic reported Friday.

The report noted that making the game more competitive has been a key topic of conversation between the NBA and NBPA in relation to a new collective bargaining agreement.

While the volume of scoring has dramatically increased over the years, the NBA All-Star Game has developed a negative reputation for being a mere offensive shootout with no defense.

Each of the last six NBA All-Star Games have featured two players serve as captains and draft their respective teams. Team captains have included LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant. The last East vs. West All-Star Game was in 2017 when the West beat the East 192-182 in New Orleans. 

This year's All-Star Game saw Team Giannis beat Team LeBron 184-175 in Salt Lake City. The 2023 draft was different from years past in that both team captains selected their rosters prior to tip-off.

Next season's All-Star Game is in Indianapolis.

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
LeBron James
Giannis Antetokounmpo
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jimmy Butler scores 27, Miami beats Boston 111-105 to take 2-0 lead in East finals

Jimmy Butler scores 27, Miami beats Boston 111-105 to take 2-0 lead in East finals

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes