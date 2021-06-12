NBA Playoff Top Moments: Clippers vs. Jazz in crucial Game 3

National Basketball Association
The LA Clippers have been in this position before. Now we'll find out if they can once again dig themselves out of a hole.

That's what was at stake in Saturday night's Game 3 of the Clippers' Western Conference semifinal series against the top-seed Utah Jazz.

The Clippers already faced an 0-2 deficit after dropping the first two games of the series in Salt Lake City, as Utah star Donovan Mitchell dominated in averaging 41.0 PPG.

They returned home with hopes of getting back into the series, and that's exactly what they did with a 132-106 victory.

The Jazz, who still hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, will try to move closer to a trip to the Western Conference finals by winning Game 4 on Monday in LA. But Saturday's game was crucial for the Clippers, as no NBA team has rallied to win a series after going down 0-3.

Here are the top moments from Saturday night's crucial contest:

LA Clippers 132, Utah Jazz 106 (Utah leads series 2-1)

If the Clippers intended to start Game 3 fast, they failed right out of the gate, quickly falling behind 8-0 barely more than a minute into the game, prompting a timeout from coach Tyronn Lue. Joe Ingles hit two 3-pointers during that stretch.

The break seemed to work, as the Clippers ramped up their defense to get back into the game, eventually taking the lead.

The Clippers held a 27-23 lead after the first quarter as George scored seven points.

Stunningly, Mitchell was held scoreless in the first period, a rarity for the Jazz star.

While Mitchell was struggling, Jordan Clarkson picked up some of the slack for Utah.

Mitchell started to get his offensive game going in the second quarter.

But the first half was all about the Clippers' George, who was in fine playoff form, scoring 20 points to put Utah in a 64-49 hole at the midway point.

In the third quarter, Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert tried to help clamp down on the Clippers' offense.

But the Clippers kept coming with a versatile attack that had a number of players contributing, including Reggie Jackson.

The Jazz made a surge midway through the third quarter, pulling within 84-76 on a 3-pointer by Bojan Bogdanovic.

The Clippers entered the final period with an 11-point lead at 94-83, led by four double-figure scorers in George (25), Leonard (22), Jackson (17) and Nicolas Batum (14). 

George and the Clippers kept coming in the fourth quarter, pushing their lead back up to 14.

And when Mitchell left headed to the bench after appearing to tweak the injured ankle that forced him to miss Utah's final 16 regular-season games and Game 1 of the team's first-round series against the Grizzlies, it was all but over.

