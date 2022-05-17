National Basketball Association NBA odds: Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum and Luka lead Finals MVP futures 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA playoffs are down to the final four teams as the Conference Finals are set to begin.

With only three matchups remaining, futures bettors have their eyes locked on potential winners of the Bill Russell Trophy, better known as, the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award.

Will the scintillating Steph Curry, owner of three championship rings, finally get his hands on the coveted Finals MVP trophy? Can Luka Doncic continue his surge into the annals of basketball history by winning the Finals MVP as he guides the Dallas Mavericks in their most successful postseason since the great Dirk Nowitizki led them to the mountaintop in 2011? Or will Jayson Tatum — playing in his third conference finals in his five-year career — earn it by leading his Boston Celtics to their first title since 2008?

It doesn't take long for betting lines to shift in the Association. Let's take a look at the Finals MVP odds for the top players in the Conference Finals as we approach the end of the NBA’s 75th season (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

ODDS TO WIN 2022 NBA Finals MVP*

Stephen Curry: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Jayson Tatum: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Jimmy Butler : +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Luka Doncic: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Klay Thompson : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Jaylen Brown : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Draymond Green : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Bam Adebayo : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Marcus Smart : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Jordan Poole : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Tyler Herro : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Jalen Brunson : +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Al Horford : +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Spencer Dinwiddie : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Robert Williams III : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Andrew Wiggins : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Kyle Lowry : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

*odds as of 5/17/2022

At +125, Steph Curry is the overwhelming favorite to win the award, which is no surprise given the Golden State Warriors are also the odds-on favorites to win the title. 55% of the money and 30% of the tickets are on Curry to win Finals MVP at FOX Bet. While it’s clear the bettors love Steph’s chances, the sharpshooter has yet to win the award despite owning three rings. Will this be the year he finally breaks through?

Dallas Maverick superstar Luka Doncic sits at +625 and is poised to become the favorite if his Mavericks can get past the Golden State Warriors. Although that is a tall task, after his exploits in the first two rounds of the playoffs, futures bettors believe anything is possible.

"After Game 7, we have seen the most money come in on Luka Doncic. He is our largest liability," FOX Bet Sports Trader Tieme Wesselink disclosed. "Many customers backed him at +6600 when the Mavericks were in a 0-2 hole against the Suns."

If Dallas takes Golden State down, Mavericks backers will be celebrating almost as much as they would if the Cowboys ever win a playoff game in the divisional round.

Interestingly, Jayson Tatum (+250) and Jimmy Butler (+450) would appear to be favorites of bettors, given their respective roles on the East’s top two seeds. However, that is not the case.

"Tatum and Butler have not seen the action you might expect," Wesselink explained. "Their teams have perhaps a few other contenders in Adebayo and Brown or Smart."

In fact, he notes that one surprising Celtic veteran may even give Tatum some strong competition for the Finals MVP trophy should Boston win their 18th championship.

"Al Horford became a popular selection after his exploits against the Bucks and is now sitting at +10000," he shared.

So how will the race shape up for these stars? Who do you like for Finals MVP? As usual, check out FOX Bet to place your wagers.

