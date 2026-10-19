2026 NBA DPOY Odds: Can Holmgren, Gobert Challenge Wemby?

The NBA’s top defenders are ready to make their case — but the oddsboard suggests one player is a clear step ahead.

With rising stars and former winners in the mix, the race features plenty of challengers looking to shake up the board.

So, who will take home Defensive Player of the Year?

Let’s check out the odds to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 19.

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NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds

What To Know: Can anyone catch Victor Wembanyama? At -360, he’s the overwhelming favorite after averaging 3.1 blocks and 11.5 rebounds last season. Opponents had a much tougher time scoring with him on the floor, as his team allowed 9.1 fewer points per 100 possessions than when he sat. Wemby looks to win this award in back-to-back seasons.

What To Know: Holmgren is Wembanyama’s closest challenger at +1200, but he has some major ground to make up. He averaged 1.9 blocks and 8.9 rebounds last season, while his team allowed 6.5 fewer points per 100 possessions with him on the court. Could his first Defensive Player of the Year award be next?

What To Know: The big men have company. Thompson has the third-best odds at +2500 after averaging 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks in just 26 minutes per game last season. His ability to disrupt offenses gives him a chance to break through in a race often dominated by rim protectors.

What To Know: Could Gobert make history with a fifth Defensive Player of the Year award? The four-time winner sits at +3000 after averaging 11.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks last season. His defensive impact remains hard to ignore: His team allowed nine fewer points per 100 possessions with him on the floor last season.

What To Know: At +4000, Mobley offers another intriguing option further down the board. He averaged 1.7 blocks and 9.0 rebounds last season and already has a Defensive Player of the Year award on his résumé. Can he make another run at the honor? The competition has gotten a lot tougher.