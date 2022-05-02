National Basketball Association NBA odds: Updated title lines for all remaining playoff teams 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The best squads have gotten rid of the weaker teams as the top four seeds in each conference are still alive in the NBA playoffs.

With the field narrowed to eight teams, let's take a look at each contender's title odds (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

ODDS TO WIN 2022 NBA CHAMPIONSHIP*

Golden State Warriors : +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Phoenix Suns: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Milwaukee Bucks : +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Boston Celtics : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Miami Heat: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Philadelphia 76ers : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Dallas Mavericks : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Memphis Grizzlies : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)



* odds as of 5/2/2022

Despite being the third seed in the Western Conference, Steph Curry and the Warriors are the betting favorites to win the title. Golden State's odds to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy shortened from +300 to +240 heading into the second round.

Chris Paul and the Suns moved from +350 to +300, coming in right behind Golden State. The flip in odds can be attested to both Devin Booker's injury and the Warriors catching fire at the right time.

We also saw other big line moves involving the Bucks and 76ers. Giannis Antetokounmpo & Co. dropped from +700 to +450 despite likely being without Khris Middleton for this round (Grade 2 MCL sprain). Milwaukee dominated the Game 1 matchup against the Celtics, which helped them overtake Boston on the oddsboard.

On the flip side, the 76ers now sit sixth on the list (+1800) due to Joel Embiid is expected to miss at least the first two games because of a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion. Everyone expects the Sixers to struggle without their MVP candidate, and understandably so. Can the Sixers tread water until Embiid's return?

So who are you throwing money on to win it all? Do you have a favorite among the NBA's version of the elite eight? It's time to get your futures bets in at FOX Bet!

