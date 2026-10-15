2026 NBA Rookie Of The Year Odds: Boozer Favored, Wilson Rising

This NBA rookie class is being hyped as one of the best in years — and the oddsboard backs it up.

No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa has just the fourth-best odds to win Rookie of the Year. That should tell you all you need to know about this class’s depth and upside.

So, which rookie will deliver a breakout debut season?

Let’s check out the odds to win NBA Rookie of the Year at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 19.

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NBA Rookie of the Year Odds

Cameron Boozer: +270

Caleb Wilson: +340

Darryn Peterson: +360

AJ Dybantsa: +475

Darius Acuff Jr.: +1000

Yaxel Lendeborg: +1400

Mikel Brown Jr.: +4000

Keaton Wagler: +4000

Aday Mara: +8000

Nate Ament: +10000

Kingston Flemings: +10000

Brayden Burries: +10000

Morez Johnson Jr.: +10000

Cameron Carr: +10000

Caleb Wilson and Cameron Boozer are the two favorites on the NBA Rookie of the Year oddsboard (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images).

Here's what to know about this oddsboard:

The Favorite: No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer is the preseason favorite to win Rookie of the Year at +270. He could immediately be the best player on what is projected to be a below-average Grizzlies team. He will have his opportunities, that’s for sure. At Duke last season, Boozer started all 38 games and averaged a double-double, posting 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 55.6% from the field. He led the ACC in double-doubles (22) and rebounds per game while finishing second in scoring.

Biggest Riser: When the opening odds came out after the NBA Draft back in June, Caleb Wilson was at +1000. Now, after a great summer league and preseason, the Bulls rookie has surged to the second-choice at +340. According to BetMGM betting insights, 43% of money (most) is on Wilson to win the award. In 24 games last year at North Carolina as a freshman, Wilson averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks in 31.2 minutes per game. He shot 57.8% from the field, including 61% on 2-pointers, and 71.3% from the free-throw line, posting a 63.7% true shooting percentage and a 59.0% effective field-goal percentage. He ranked second in the ACC in rebounds per game, third in double-doubles (11) and fourth in scoring. Wilson also finished sixth in blocks and 10th in steals, showing his impact on both ends of the floor. The Bulls may have gotten the best player in the draft at pick No. 4.