2026 NBA Cup Odds: Thunder Favored To Win; SGA Leads MVP Race
The fourth edition of the NBA Cup — also known as the in-season tournament — will get underway soon.
Let's check out the odds for the group winners and tournament winner at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 17.
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Recent Winners: So far, three NBA Cups have taken place, and there has been a different winner in each season. LeBron James' Lakers won the inaugural in-season tournament, followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks in Year 2 and Jalen Brunson's Knicks in Year 3. Interestingly enough, the West team that played in the NBA Cup championship in each of the past two seasons also made it to the NBA Finals. In terms of the East, New York won both the Cup and the NBA Finals last season.
Recent MVPs: James, Antetokounmpo and Brunson are the three Cup MVPs so far. All have at least one NBA title under their belt and all have at least one NBA Finals MVP under their belt.
Thunder: +330
Spurs: +370
Celtics: +1000
76ers: +1300
Knicks: +1400
Pistons: +1500
Nuggets: +1800
Raptors: +1800
Rockets: +2000
Wolves: +2200
Magic: +2500
Lakers: +2500
Hawks: +2500
Cavaliers: +2800
Heat: +3500
Pacers: +4000
Pistons: +155
Raptors: +200
Magic: +255
Bucks: +1700
Nets: +1700
Knicks: +250
76ers: +270
Cavaliers: +400
Heat: +450
Pacers: +500
Celtics: +110
Hawks: +280
Wizards: +550
Hornets: +600
Bulls: +1400
Nuggets: +185
Rockets: +195
Suns: +500
Jazz: +550
Mavericks: +900
Thunder: -200
Wolves: +330
Clippers: +1100
Grizzlies: +1400
Pelicans: +1700
Spurs: -130
Lakers: +400
Blazers: +425
Warriors: +700
Kings: +5000