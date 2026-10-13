2026 NBA Cup Odds: Thunder Favored To Win; SGA Leads MVP Race

The fourth edition of the NBA Cup — also known as the in-season tournament — will get underway soon.

Let's check out the odds for the group winners and tournament winner at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 17.

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NBA Cup History

Recent Winners: So far, three NBA Cups have taken place, and there has been a different winner in each season. LeBron James' Lakers won the inaugural in-season tournament, followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks in Year 2 and Jalen Brunson's Knicks in Year 3. Interestingly enough, the West team that played in the NBA Cup championship in each of the past two seasons also made it to the NBA Finals. In terms of the East, New York won both the Cup and the NBA Finals last season.

Recent MVPs: James, Antetokounmpo and Brunson are the three Cup MVPs so far. All have at least one NBA title under their belt and all have at least one NBA Finals MVP under their belt.

NBA Cup Winner

Thunder: +330

Spurs: +370

Celtics: +1000

76ers: +1300

Knicks: +1400

Pistons: +1500

Nuggets: +1800

Raptors: +1800

Rockets: +2000

Wolves: +2200

Magic: +2500

Lakers: +2500

Hawks: +2500

Cavaliers: +2800

Heat: +3500

Pacers: +4000

NBA Cup MVP Winner

East Group A Winner

Pistons: +155

Raptors: +200

Magic: +255

Bucks: +1700

Nets: +1700

East Group B Winner

Knicks: +250

76ers: +270

Cavaliers: +400

Heat: +450

Pacers: +500

East Group C Winner

Celtics: +110

Hawks: +280

Wizards: +550

Hornets: +600

Bulls: +1400

West Group A Winner

Nuggets: +185

Rockets: +195

Suns: +500

Jazz: +550

Mavericks: +900

West Group B Winner

Thunder: -200

Wolves: +330

Clippers: +1100

Grizzlies: +1400

Pelicans: +1700

West Group C Winner

Spurs: -130

Lakers: +400

Blazers: +425

Warriors: +700

Kings: +5000