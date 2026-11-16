How To Bet Today's Best Games: Chargers-Ravens, Rockets-Heat, More — Nov. 16

Your FOX Sports daily betting guide is here for Nov. 16.

Let's take a look at the biggest games of the day, with key information ahead of each contest, just in case you're looking to throw down a few dollars.

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League: NFL

Spread: Ravens -4.5

Moneyline: Ravens -225, Chargers +185

O/U: 38.5

Injury Info: Chargers – Brandon Taylor (ankle - out), Kendall Williamson (calf - out), Isas Waxter (ankle - out), Brenen Thompson (hamstring - doubtful), Ladd McConkey (back - questionable), David Njoku (fibula - questionable), Denzel Perryman (pectoral - questionable); Ravens – Jaylinn Hawkins (knee - out)

What To Know: It’s been a nightmare season for both of these teams. The Chargers (0-8) are the league’s only winless team, and they’ve lost their last three games by 22, 26 and 23 points. Justin Herbert has thrown just six touchdowns against 11 interceptions, and Los Angeles has yet to cover a spread (0-7-1 ATS). Baltimore (4-5) isn’t faring much better, having lost four straight. Its defense has allowed at least 33 points in each of its last three games. The Ravens are turning to Jacoby Brissett, who makes his Baltimore debut after being acquired via trade. They’ve also been a poor bet, especially at home, where they’re 0-4 against the spread. This total opened the season at 47.5 and now sits at 38.5, and six of the Chargers’ eight games have gone Under.

League: NBA

Spread: Timberwolves -1.5

Moneyline: Timberwolves -135, Trail Blazers +114

O/U: 226.5

Injury Info: Trail Blazers – Ja Morant (hamstring - out), Shaedon Sharpe (knee - out), Vit Krejci (ankle - out); Timberwolves – Anthony Edwards (knee - out), Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles - out), Jaylen Clark (hamstring - questionable)

What To Know: Portland (9-3) is one of the early surprises in the West, and it has been at its best away from home, going 6-1 on the road. The Blazers have won three straight, including back-to-back wins over Oklahoma City, and Deni Avdija is averaging 23.9 points and 6.2 assists. Portland is on the front end of a back-to-back, with a second game in Minnesota on deck, and it’ll again be without Ja Morant and Shaedon Sharpe. The Timberwolves (9-4) saw a four-game win streak end in a 117-106 home loss to Chicago, and they’re still without Anthony Edwards. Even so, Minnesota remains one of the league’s best teams against the spread, and it has covered in six straight games against teams with winning records. The Wolves’ defense, which allows just 106.8 points per game, will be tested by a Portland offense scoring 119.6 per game.

League: NBA

Spread: Rockets -2.5

Moneyline: Rockets -148, Heat +124

O/U: 231.5

Injury Info: Rockets – Fred VanVleet (knee - out), Clint Capela (ankle - out), Marcus Smart (suspension - out); Heat – Pelle Larsson (illness - questionable)

What To Know: The Heat (7-6) are rolling. They’ve won four straight, including wins over Cleveland and Detroit, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.9 points and 12.5 rebounds. After a 2-9 start against the spread, Miami has covered in each of its last two games. Houston (11-3) has been one of the best teams in the league, winning 20 of its last 24 regular-season games and outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game. Alperen Şengün leads the Rockets at 22.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, and Kevin Durant adds 21.3 points. Houston is 10-4 against the spread, though it’ll be without Fred VanVleet and the suspended Marcus Smart. Six of Miami’s last seven games as an underdog have gone Over the total.

League: NBA

Spread: Celtics -8.5

Moneyline: Celtics -360, Magic +333287O/U: 212.5

Injury Info: Magic – Paolo Banchero (ankle - out), Jonathan Isaac (knee - out), Noah Penda (hamstring - out)

What To Know: Boston (11-2) sits atop the East and is a perfect 6-0 at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.3 points and 7.5 assists, and the Celtics have covered in five straight games. They’re also allowing just 102.4 points per game, and the Under has hit in six of their last eight games as a favorite. Orlando (5-7) has won three straight but is still without Paolo Banchero, who has been sidelined with a high ankle sprain. Franz Wagner has carried the load with 24.4 points and 8.2 assists per game, and the Magic have covered in four of their last five road games. Boston won the first meeting 108-97 in Orlando on Nov. 1.