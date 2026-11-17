Your FOX Sports daily betting guide is here for Nov. 17.

Let's take a look at the biggest games of the day, with key information ahead of each contest, just in case you're looking to throw down a few dollars.

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League: NBA

Spread: Spurs -9.5

Moneyline: Spurs -437, Pistons +340

O/U: 222.5

Injury Info: Pistons – Jalen Duren (hamstring - out), Isaiah Joe (hip - questionable), Duncan Robinson (thigh - questionable); Spurs – De’Aaron Fox (hip - questionable), Tobias Harris (calf - out), Jayden Quaintance (knee - out)

What To Know: The Spurs (12-2) have the league’s best record and have won 12 straight, including a 123-85 rout of Golden State on Friday. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 28.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 4.3 blocks, and San Antonio leads the NBA in both rebounding and blocks. That’s a tough matchup for Detroit (8-4), which will be without center Jalen Duren. Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.7 points and 7.9 assists and has scored 28.4 per game over his last five, but the Pistons are just 2-3 in that stretch. They’re coming off a 137-117 loss in Miami on Saturday. San Antonio has won the last two meetings and swept last season’s series. Despite its win streak, however, the Spurs are just 6-8 against the spread this season. Only four of the Spurs' 14 games have gone Over.

League: NBA

Spread: Wolves -3.5

Moneyline: Wolves -146, Blazers +123

O/U: 225.5

Injury Info: Trail Blazers – Ja Morant (hamstring - out), Shaedon Sharpe (knee - out), Vit Krejci (ankle - out); Timberwolves – Anthony Edwards (knee - out), Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles - out), Jaylen Clark (hamstring - questionable)

What To Know: These teams meet for the second straight night in Minneapolis after the Timberwolves (10-4) held off the Blazers 106-98 on Monday. Terrence Shannon Jr. starred in that one, scoring 34 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and Rudy Gobert added 18 points and 15 rebounds. Minnesota built a 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter before Portland made a late push. The Wolves have now won six of their last seven, even without Anthony Edwards. Portland (9-4) got 27 points from Deni Avdija but saw its three-game win streak end, and it remains without Ja Morant and Shaedon Sharpe. The Blazers had been one of the league’s best road teams at 6-1 before Monday’s loss, so expect a response in the rematch.

League: Men’s CBK

Spread: Duke -8.5

Moneyline: Duke -360, Illinois +285

O/U: 166.5

Injury Info: Illinois – David Mirkovic (foot - out), Jake Davis (shoulder - out)

What To Know: Both of these top-10 teams are 3-1 and coming off their first loss. No. 5 Duke fell to Michigan State in the Champions Classic in Chicago, a game in which its offense sputtered. No. 10 Illinois lost 84-78 at Texas Tech before bouncing back with a 108-86 win over Sam Houston. The Illini can score in bunches, as Andrej Stojakovic is averaging 22.3 points and Quentin Coleman adds 15.5 points and 4.5 assists. But they’re shorthanded without preseason All-American David Mirkovic, who hasn’t played since foot surgery in August, and starter Jake Davis. Duke leans on a big front court led by Patrick Ngongba and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, and the Blue Devils should be at full strength. Duke has won six of nine all-time meetings, including a 110-67 rout at Madison Square Garden in February 2025, but Illinois is 2-0 all-time at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

League: Men’s CBK

Spread: Michigan State -2.5

Moneyline: Michigan State -155, Tennessee +130

O/U: 149.5

Injury Info: No significant injuries reported

What To Know: No. 2 Michigan State (4-0) rose in this week’s poll after beating Duke in the Champions Classic, and its three other wins have all come by 30 or more points. Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Jeremy Fears Jr. has been the engine, averaging 16.8 points and a nation-leading 10.0 assists, and he had 18 points and 11 assists against Duke. The Spartans rank in the top 10 nationally in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. No. 14 Tennessee (3-0) is an underdog at home, but it hasn’t lost a non-conference home game in a long time — its 47-game streak is the longest active run in Division I. Still, this is the Vols’ first test against a high-major opponent, and they needed a late push to get past Tennessee State 83-78 at home. The only official meeting between these programs in the last 30 years was a 70-69 Michigan State win in the 2010 Elite Eight.

League: Men’s CBK

Spread: Florida -15.5

Moneyline: Florida -1800, Notre Dame +1000

O/U: 150.5

Injury Info: Florida – Boogie Fland (shoulder - expected to play), CJ Ingram (back - out); Notre Dame – Tommy Ahneman (wrist - out)

What To Know: No. 1 Florida (4-0) opens the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas against Notre Dame in the first-ever meeting between the programs. Thomas Haugh, who passed on the NBA Draft to return, leads the Gators at 17.2 points per game and is shooting 45% from 3. Florida has dominated the glass, averaging 44 rebounds while allowing just 27.5, and opponents are shooting only 28.6% from beyond the arc. Notre Dame (4-0) has been red-hot from deep, making 47.8% of its 3s, and Ethan Roberts is averaging 19.8 points after hitting 10 3s in a 36-point game against South Carolina State. But the Irish have won their four games by an average of 23.2 points against light competition, and they’ve lost 13 straight games against ranked teams under Micah Shrewsberry. They’ll also be without center Tommy Ahneman.

League: Men’s CBK

Spread: Indiana -1.5

Moneyline: Arkansas +100, Indiana -120

O/U: 153.5

Injury Info: No significant injuries reported

What To Know: No. 20 Arkansas (3-1) and unbeaten Indiana (4-0) meet at Madison Square Garden in a near pick’em. John Calipari’s Razorbacks lost 91-72 to Virginia on Nov. 8. They have a balanced attack, with Jeremiah Wilkinson (14.5 points per game), Billy Richmond III (14.0) and freshman Jordan Smith Jr. (13.5) leading the way. Indiana has won all four games under Darian DeVries, including an 83-80 win over Syracuse, but it hasn’t covered a spread yet (0-4 ATS). Center Samet Yigitoglu shot 9-of-10 for 18 points against Tennessee Tech, and Bryce Lindsay provides a spark off the bench at 13.8 points per game. Three of Indiana’s four games have gone Over the total. Arkansas leads the all-time series 3-2 and won the last meeting 71-64 in Bloomington in 2019.