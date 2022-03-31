National Basketball Association NBA odds: Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Giannis lead MVP futures battle 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With the end of the NBA season a little more than a week away, futures bettors have their eyes locked on a contentious finish to the MVP race.

Will the dominant Joel Embiid end the best season of his career with his first MVP trophy? Can Giannis Antetokounmpo earn his third award as he tries to guide the Milwaukee Bucks to another strong finish? Or will the wizardry of Nikola Jokic — who leads the Denver Nuggets in every major statistical category — repeat as league MVP?

It doesn't take long for betting lines to shift in the Association. Let's take a look at the updated MVP odds for the top players in the NBA as we approach the tail end of the season (with all odds via FOX Bet).

ODDS TO WIN 2022 NBA MVP*

Nikola Jokic: -167 (bet $10 to win $15.99 total)

Joel Embiid: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Giannis Antetokounmpo : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Devin Booker : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1010 total)

Ja Morant : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2010 total)

Luka Doncic : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2010 total)

Kevin Durant : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2010 total)

Jayson Tatum: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

DeMar DeRozan : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3010 total)

Stephen Curry : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4010 total)

*Odds as of 3/31/2022

Although a lot has changed in the past year — remember when we didn't have crowds at games? — one thing has remained constant, Nikola Jokic is the favorite to win the MVP award. The Denver Nuggets have been hobbled most of the season with injuries to Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., but the Joker has remained sublime carrying his team with nifty passes, deft jumphooks and footwork so crafty he somehow warps the game into his own personal plaything. As a result, he is the only player in the league in the top 10 in points, rebounds and assists.

For much of the second half of the season, Joel was the front-runner — with odds as short as -149 a mere three weeks ago — for his yeomanlike work for the Philadelphia 76ers putting up averages of 28.8 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists. However, Jokic has recently supplanted Embiid for top spot on the odds list.

We reached out to FOX Bet sports trader Dylan Brossman who believes that Nikola's strong play the last two weeks has been the difference as we reach the finish line.

"Jokic has continued his MVP-level play down the stretch, averaging 31.2 points, 12.8 rebounds and eight assists in his last five games. The Nuggets were 4-1 in those games with the only loss coming against the league-best Phoenix Suns," he said about the Serbian sensation.

Joel Embiid's play hasn't suffered, but there is a perception that he will sit out games over the next week as he gears up for a potentially lengthy playoff run.

"Joel is close behind, but the Sixers have lost two straight games and Embiid’s numbers over the last five games, while still impressive, have not kept pace with Jokic," he said before continuing, "There is also some concern that Embiid may rest a few games down the stretch as the Sixers attempt to manipulate a favorable first-round playoff matchup."

He concluded, "For these reasons Embiid has lost his grip as the MVP front-runner."

As for the third man on this list, Giannis Antetonkumpo, Brossman thinks the Greek Freak may be a victim of his success as he just doesn’t have as strong a story this year as he did when he won back-to-back trophies in 2019 and 2020.

"Giannis has the season-long numbers to make a case for MVP — 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game— but the Bucks and Giannis lack a gripping narrative that often accompanies MVP seasons," he said.

"Like LeBron, people have come to expect 30 points and 12 rebounds from Giannis and unfortunately, his remarkable consistency hurt his chances."

So how will the race shape up for these big men? Who do you like for MVP as the regular season closes out? As usual, place your wagers now at FOX Bet!

