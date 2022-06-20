National Basketball Association NBA odds: Lines on Kyrie Irving's next team, from Lakers to Knicks 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving have reportedly come to a standstill in contract negotiation talks.

Unsurprisingly, this has led to much speculation among fans and bettors as to which team the mercurial point guard will wind up on next. Let's dive into the fun!

Known for being a deft ball-handling, shifty and electric player, Irving possesses a level of creativity and skill that even makes other NBA superstars jealous. And after averaging 27.4 points (career-matching high) and 3.4 three-pointers (career-high), Kyrie is still at the top of his game.

However, the Brooklyn Nets are clearly thinking Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems. Kyrie has the ability to opt into next season, or he can negotiate a contract extension. After the events of the last three seasons — unexcused absences, refusal to get vaccinated for COVID-19, a push to shut down the Orlando Bubble even though he wasn’t participating — the Brooklyn Nets appear to be fed up. In fact, last month General Manager Sean Marks plainly stated that he wants players in Brooklyn that are committed to the franchise.

"So he has to look at what he’s going to do with his player option and so forth like that," Marks said. "I think we know what we’re looking for. We’re looking for guys that want to come in here and be part of something bigger than themselves. Play selfless, play team basketball, and be available … and that goes not only for Kyrie but for everybody here."

With Monday's news, it appears Brooklyn is concerned that giving a max contract extension to a player who rarely plays, might not be the best fiscal move.

From a gambling perspective, a committed, healthy Irving would help any team in need of a dynamic point guard with superstar moxie. He can score against anyone and has a proven track record of performing big when the lights are the brightest. Case in point, Kyrie is 43-31 against the spread and an outstanding 50-24 straight up in the playoffs when he plays, per FOX Sports Research.

There is no doubt about his play, it's just IF he will play. That’s the main determination any team acquiring him will have to consider.

And on that note, we turned to FOX Bet to get hypothetical odds on the most likely places Irving suits up for on opening day for the 2022-2023 NBA season.

ODDS ON KYRIE IRVING’S NEXT TEAM*

Nets: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Lakers: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Knicks: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Clippers: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Other: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

*Odds as of 6/20/2022

At -200, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorite to keep Kyrie. The team hopes that Irving can provide a full season of stellar play that can propel them to the heights fans expected when he joined the team with Kevin Durant back in summer of 2019.

"I understand why the Nets are hesitant to give Kyrie a long-term deal, but I expect both sides will want one full season with the Nets core intact before potentially parting ways," FOX Bet sports trader Dylan Brossman explained. "Ben Simmons should be available for the start of the upcoming season — completing Brooklyn’s "Big 3" — and Joe Harris is hopeful to return from his ankle injury."

However, if the star guard indeed decides to leave, a reunion with LeBron James on the Lakers (+200) is a strong bet, at least per the odds. Yet, Shannon Sharpe of FOX Sport's Skip and Shannon: Undisputed doesn’t think the Lakers have what it takes.

"I don’t know [how], unless you wanna package Anthony Davis … well that kinda defeats the purpose," Sharpe said. "You wanna keep AD and LeBron and pair Kyrie WITH those guys."

If the Lakers can’t get it done, Brossman believes the team a few subway stops away from Barclays also has a strong chance.

"If Kyrie and the Nets do ultimately decide to part ways, the Knicks (+600) make sense as trade partners since they have the cap space and young assets to get it done," Brossman analyzed.

As we always say around these parts, things happen fast in the Association. And with the NBA Draft this week, Irving is definitely a big name to keep an eye on when it comes to the trade market. His next move might just put a contender over the top, so stay tuned to see which team he suits up for this upcoming season.

