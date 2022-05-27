National Basketball Association NBA odds: How the Warriors odds moved throughout their comeback season 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Golden State Warriors are making their sixth NBA Finals trip in the last eight seasons. For fans, this season was a return to the glory days as Steph, Klay, and Draymond shared the court for the first time in over 900 days. And for Golden State futures backers, all those threes and shimmies can pay off if the Warriors come out to playyyy for four more games.

The Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies may have been higher seeds than Golden State, but it was somewhat fitting that the leaders of the 3-point revolution were the three-seed in this boomerang season. While there were lots of ups (and a few downs), the Warriors, yet again, find themselves as one of the last two teams remaining.

Let's dig a little deeper and take a glimpse at how the Warriors' betting odds moved all season to understand how Wardell & Co. got here (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

THE WARRIORS' CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS THROUGHOUT THE SEASON AT FOX BET



October 19: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

January 20: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

February 17: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

March 1: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

April 1: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

April 12: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

April 30: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

May 27: -154 (bet $10 to win $16.71 total)

At the beginning of the season, FOX Bet had the Warriors' odds to win it all listed at +1000 — fourth-best behind only the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks. Those odds shortened quickly as the Warriors jumped out the gate going 29-9 with Steph playing at an MVP level while Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins solidified themselves as strong contributors.

By the time Klay Thompson made his return after almost three years away from the game, Golden State’s odds were down to +500.

Those odds held steady through the All-Star break, slightly shortening to +450 as they adjusted lineups and units on the fly. But adversity soon hit. While Steph’s splash brother returned, Draymond Green went down, and although they held onto the top spot in the West for a while, Green's absence became noticeable in the final stretch of the season.

From February 9 to March 30 the Warriors went 7-16, as Draymond missed two-and-a-half months and needed some time to work his way back into playing shape. After that hiccup, the Warriors ended the season with five straight wins and headed into the playoffs at +800.

Curry missed the team's final 12 games after an injury suffered against their likely Finals opponent, the Boston Celtics. With Curry coming off the bench to begin the playoffs, the Warriors quickly dispatched the Denver Nuggets in the first round, shortening their title odds drastically to +300.

The number continued to shorten after Golden State's six-game victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Now that the Mavs have gone fishing, the Warriors are currently the favorites to win it all (-154), and have the Bay Area itching for another Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Steph is also the favorite to win his first Finals MVP — which will fit in nicely next to the inaugural Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP award he won after his electrifying play against Dallas.

FOX Bet Trading Analyst Dylan Brossman thinks this Warriors squad has proven they are the cream of the crop and their high-octane style has brought fans to the sportsbooks.

"The Warriors remain our biggest liability to win the NBA Finals this season," he said. "Steph Curry and the Warriors (-154) play an exciting brand of basketball that attracts a lot of money — more so than the defensive-minded Celtics and Heat."

"Golden State will likely be favored head-to-head vs. either team but only marginally. The Finals are set to be a classic matchup of a high-powered offensive against a stout defensive, regardless of which team advances from the East"

If all else wasn't looking good in Warriors land there is also the strange connection they have with fellow California resident, Kendrick Lamar. The last three times the Grammy-winning artist has dropped an album, Golden State has won the title — 2015's ‘To Pimp a Butterfly', 2017's ‘Damn’ and 2018's ‘Black Panther Soundtrack’. Lamar released Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers on May 13, 2022; Will the trend continue?

