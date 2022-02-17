National Basketball Association NBA odds: Every team's 2021-2022 title futures before All-Star Weekend 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

From the excitement of the opening tip to the suspense surrounding the trade deadline, there's never a dull moment in the NBA. And now that All-Star Weekend is here with the second half of the season looming, fans and bettors can expect the drama to ramp up even more.

Some storylines to consider going into the break: Will the Lakers' futures dip further now that Anthony Davis is hurt again, or are the Purple and Gold still a profitable championship bet? Can Chris Paul lead red-hot Phoenix back to the Finals or has the sun set on that window now that Golden State is back to championship form? Will Ben Simmons-to-Brooklyn be the antidote to the Nets' woes and put them back on top of the odds?

As we know, title lines shift very quickly in the Association. So let's dive into the updated championship odds for each team ahead of the All-Star break (with all odds via FOX Bet).

ODDS TO WIN 2022 NBA CHAMPIONSHIP*

Phoenix Suns : +450 ( bet $10 to win $55 total )

Golden State Warriors : +450 ( bet $10 to win $55 total )

Brooklyn Nets : +500 ( bet $10 to win $60 total )

Philadelphia 76ers : +600 ( bet $10 to win $70 total )

Milwaukee Bucks : +700 ( bet $10 to win $80 total )

Miami Heat : +1300 ( bet $10 to win $140 total )

Utah Jazz : +1500 ( bet $10 to win $160 total )

Boston Celtics : +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Los Angeles Lakers : +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Chicago Bulls : +2800 ( bet $10 to win $290 total )

Memphis Grizzlies : +2800 ( bet $10 to win $290 total )

Denver Nuggets : +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

Dallas Mavericks : +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Cleveland Cavaliers : +4500 ( bet $10 to win $460 total )

Atlanta Hawks : +8000 ( bet $10 to win $810 total )

Los Angeles Clippers : +8000 ( bet $10 to win $810 total )

Toronto Raptors : +8000 ( bet $10 to win $810 total )

Charlotte Hornets : +12500 ( bet $10 to win $1,260 total )

Minnesota Timberwolves : +12500 ( bet $10 to win $1,260 total )

New York Knicks : +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

Portland Trail Blazers : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Washington Wizards : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

New Orleans Pelicans : +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5,010 total )

Houston Rockets : +80000 ( bet $10 to win $8,010 total )

San Antonio Spurs : +95000 (bet $10 to win $9,510 total)

Sacramento Kings : +250000 ( bet $10 to win $25,010 total )

Indiana Pacers : +250000 ( bet $10 to win $25,010 total )

Oklahoma City Thunder : +300000 ( bet $10 to win $30,010 total )

Orlando Magic : +500000 ( bet $10 to win $50,010 total )

Detroit Pistons : +500000 ( bet $10 to win $50,010 total )

*Odds as of 2 /17/2022

Here are a few things that stand out:

- No. 1-seed Phoenix has a commanding six-and-a-half game lead over the Warriors in the West. The Suns' odds to win the championship were +1400 at the beginning of the season but have shortened to +450 as Chris Paul and Devin Booker have lifted the team to a 48-10 record.

- MVP front-runner Joel Embiid has led Philadelphia to a 34-23 record during the first half of the season. But can the 76ers continue their winning ways in the second half of the season now that James Harden has joined the squad?

- From +8000 before the season tipped off to +2800 before the All-Star break, Memphis's odds to win the championship have shortened considerably. They're still a longshot to win it all, but with Ja Morant at the helm, the Grizzlies will be a team to watch the rest of the season.

- The Chicago Bulls are atop the Eastern Conference standings largely because of the exceptional play of DeMar DeRozan. The Bulls currently sit at +8000 to win it all, but they are supposed to get Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams and Zach LaVine back from injury soon. Will their championship futures keep shortening as their record keeps improving?

- Bookmakers had Brooklyn as the favorite at the start of the season and for several weeks during the beginning of the Kyrie Irving saga. But at 31-27, eighth in the East, and a new-look roster, the Nets' championship futures have lengthened from +230 to +500.

- Currently, the three best teams against the spread (ATS) are Oklahoma (39-19), Memphis (40-20) and Cleveland (35-23). The three worst teams ATS are the Wizards (21-36), Rockets (23-34) and the Nets (24-34).

So who are you throwing some money on to win it all? With the second half of the season right around the corner, it's time to get your futures bets in!

