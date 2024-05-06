National Basketball Association 2024 NBA Draft Combine: Invites, dates, schedule, how to watch Published May. 6, 2024 11:20 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NBA Combine is an event that takes place each year ahead of the NBA Draft in late June. Dozens of athletes hopeful to earn their spot compete to prove to NBA teams that they deserve top priority.

What is the NBA Combine?

The NBA Draft combine, occurring annually in May prior to the June NBA Draft, is a multi-day event where college basketball prospects undergo measurements, medical examinations, interviews, athletic tests, shooting drills and participate in five-on-five scrimmages.

2024 NBA Combine Schedule & How to watch

TV: NBATV, ESPN2

Location: Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis, Chicago, IL

Date: Sunday, May 12th to Thursday, May 16th

Who is invited to the 2024 NBA Combine?

This event is exclusive to invited athletes and draws the attention of NBA coaches, general managers, and scouts. A player's performance at the combine holds significant sway over their draft prospects, potential salary, and overall career trajectory.

Every NBA invitee must attend the combine, undergoing various evaluations such as skills assessments, height and wingspan measurements, medical checks, team interviews, media interactions, and more to qualify for the draft. Notably, participating in scrimmage games at the combine is now optional, a departure from previous years when numerous top prospects opted out of the event altogether.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting in 2024, participation in the combine will be a requirement for draft eligibility. While the NBA Draft Combine stands as the primary pre-draft event for evaluations and drills, international players have the option to participate in a distinct Eurocamp at a later time.

NBA Combine Players

78 players have been invited to the 2024 NBA Combine. Some of the notable prospects include:

Here’s the full list of NBA Combine invitees.

NBA Combine Drills, Tests, and Evaluations

Prospects will undergo many athletic, physical, and shooting tests.

Athletic tests include:

Standing vertical jump

Maximum vertical jump

Bench press

Three-quarter-court sprint time

Lane agility time

Modified event time

Physical measurements include:

Height with shoes

Height without shoes

Wingspan

Weight

Standing reach

Body fat

Hand length

Hand width

The shooting tests include:

Spot-up three-point field goals from various distances (high school, college, and NBA) depending upon position

Shooting off the dribble

Timed jump shots on the move.

When is the 2024 NBA Draft?

The 2024 NBA Draft will be held on June 26-27, 2024, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The first round will be hosted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The second round will take place at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York.

Before the 2024 NBA Draft takes place on June 26-27, the order for the first 14 picks of the draft will first be determined at the NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago on May 12.

share

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more