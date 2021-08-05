National Basketball Association NBA 6-Pack: Chris Broussard talks Lakers' retool, Miami's chances and more 43 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

NBA free agency – the wackiest time of the year.

Millions of dollars have been thrown about during the first week of the annual free agency period, and while some contenders made moves to get better, and some stood pat, others looked to go from non-contender to postseason hopeful.

Chris Broussard is here to give his thoughts on a wild week across the NBA landscape.

1. The Lakers have traded for Russell Westbrook, signed Carmelo Anthony, Kendrick Nunn and Malik Monk, and brought back Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Kent Bazemore. Are you feeling the Lakers’ offseason moves so far? Have they gotten better or worse compared to last season?

Broussard: If you gave me the Lakers or the field in the West, I would take the field. But if you said I had to give you one team that should be the favorite, I would pick the Lakers. Their talent is crazy. Their depth is crazy. They're big now with the addition of Dwight. Obviously, they can play small. And LeBron is one of the smartest players we've ever seen, so there's a possibility he can figure this out.

But the two reasons I'm not totally sold on them are one, they're old. It's just as simple as that. You wonder how their health is going to be by the time the playoffs roll around. When you look at LeBron, two of his last three seasons, he's had serious injuries. That, and then, of course, the fit. LeBron and Westbrook just aren't a fit. They're both ball-dominant. Neither is a great shooter. They're gonna have to adjust their games. I just can't imagine Westbrook being the primary decision maker when LeBron's on the floor.

2. The Miami Heat made the NBA Finals two seasons ago, then were swept in the first round this past season. Now, they’ve added Kyle Lowry from Toronto and re-signed Victor Oladipo. Do you like the Lowry deal? Does he and Oladipo put the Heat back in Finals contention this season? Why or why not?

Broussard: I like the Lowry deal. He's a winner, he's a professional, he's obviously a champion. He can shoot it. He can still defend to some degree. He fits the Heat personality. I think they got better with P.J. Tucker as well. I think they're a notch below the Nets and then I think Milwaukee is right there. And then we don't know what Philadelphia is gonna do with Ben Simmons, so right now, I would put Miami third in the East.

Here's the thing, too – if you look back over the last 42 years, there have only been two teams that won a championship without a superstar: Seattle in 1979 and Detroit in 2004. Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo are very good, but they don't have a superstar. They're trying to do it in the mold of Detroit in 2004, with a lot of really good players. It doesn't work often, but that's the pattern they're trying to follow.

3. Phoenix gave Chris Paul a new 4-year, $120 million deal, with the third year being partially guaranteed and the fourth year being a team option. Obviously, the deal is good for Paul, but was it the right deal for Phoenix? Did the Suns have to do it based on making the Finals with CP3?

Broussard: I think it was a good deal with the third year partially guaranteed and the last year not guaranteed. I think that's a very good deal for them. If it was four years, $120 million fully guaranteed, I'd be skeptical. If he can give them two more good years, then Phoenix did well. You'd have to favor the Lakers over them based on sheer talent. But if something goes wrong with the Lakers, Phoenix has as good a chance as anybody to get back to the Finals. We'll see after these next two years.

4. Chicago has made some huge moves, trading for both DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball. Do you think the Bulls can make some noise in the East with Ball, Zach Lavine, DeRozan, Lauri Markkanen (for now) and Nikola Vucevic? Where would you rank them in the East today?

Broussard: I gotta be honest: I think they had a good offseason and they improved, but I think they'll be doing well to make the playoffs. When I look at the East, there are at least six teams ahead of them: Brooklyn, Milwaukee, Miami, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Boston. Then, Indiana with Rick Carlisle is gonna be better, and I like what New York did with Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier. One big thing for New York is having Tom Thibodeau. He maximizes talent during the regular season. If Chicago can get in the playoffs, then I think they've had a good season. But I do not expect them to make any sort of noise if they get there.

5. Also, Ball’s career has been up and down since he was drafted No. 2 back in 2017. Do you think he still has a chance to be a transcendent point guard in this league? What does he need to do to reach the next stratosphere?

Broussard: The hype of his father helped him and hurt him. It helped him get drafted second. If LaVar Ball was just a normal parent, and we didn't know him, I don't think he would have been drafted second. I think the Lakers would have taken De'Aaron Fox or someone else. But it hurt him in that he wasn't that level of player. Having to live up to those expectations, that hurt him.

That said, I was thinking Lonzo could have been a Jason Kidd-type. And that's a perennial All-Star. Now, I don't feel that way. I think he can be a very good player, maybe make an All-Star Game or two. But I do think he's a really good starter, because he can defend, he's obviously an unselfish, ball-mover, and to his credit, he has shown the work ethic to become a good 3-point shooter. And, I think he's a good fit in Chicago.

6. Steph Curry became the first player to ever sign two $200+ million deals. How much do you think Curry has left? How many more years as one of the NBA’s best players?

Broussard: I think at least three or four more years. Two more years at the ultra-high level. And probably a third year at least as a top 10 guy. I'd like to say four years, but it's hard at that age. He'll be 37. I think it was a good contract. Let's see what they do next year with Klay Thompson back. Also, I think they have enough youth that people like that they could turn that into another veteran star, if they need to go that route to contend. They need to try to maximize these next three years with Steph.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.